Duale to Uhuru: Tell us who the thief is

POLITICS
By Robert Abong'o | October 31st 2021
Garissa Town MP Aden Duale [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Garissa township MP Adel Duale has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta over remarks he made during a visit to Kiambu County yesterday where warned Kenyans against electing thieves.

“Please don’t allow Mwai Kibaki’s 10 years and my 10 years to be destroyed by electing thugs and thieves,” he told Ruiru residents on Saturday urging them to scrutinise leaders eyeing elective posts, and vote for those championing peace and unity.

“I urge you, don’t be incited. Choose leaders who will ensure this country remains peaceful and united and those who will carry on with the work we already started and not take us back to where we came from,” Uhuru said in the Gikuyu language.

Uhuru warned the progress the country has made in the last 20 years could be reversed.

KEEP READING

 Why Gor Mahia and Tusker face huge task on venues for CAF ties

 Smaller parties in the Rift laying strategies for negotiating power

 Court ruling pitting Uhuru against the CJ was uncalled for

 Uhuru seeks end to judicial activism in KRA’s tax collection

Duale, speaking during Church service in Kajiado East the same Saturday,  criticised the president accusing him of insulting the Jubilee family.

He said it was the president's mandate to fight the theft of public resources.

“So President today you are telling us that 8,000,000 Jubilee supporters in your own reading are full of conmen, crooks and thieves. That is an insult to the Jubilee family and to your supporters. If there is anybody, kama kuna mtu mwizi Kenya ambaye anataka kuwa kiongozi, Mr President, you have the instruments of power. The National Intelligence Service falls under you. You have the EACC, DCI and the Auditor General. Use those and tell the country, don’t be general be specific, “

Duale and other MPs had accompanied DP Ruto to a church service in Kajiado East on Saturday.

Those present at the service also included Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito, Kajiado West MP George Sunkuiya, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, Nominated Senator Mary Seneta, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko and Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayei.

Gachagua asked the president to act on the thieves, with Washiali asking him to stop talking in parables and name those involved in corrupt dealings. 

