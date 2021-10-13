× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Big win for OKA principals as Kadu Asili joins coalition

POLITICS
By Chris Thairu | October 13th 2021
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KADU Asili leader Lucas Maitha, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Kanu Secretary-General after KADU Asili announced that it will work with OKA (One Kenya Alliance) on October 12, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The One Kenya Alliance yesterday got a major boost after Ford Asili officially joined the outfit ahead of the 2022 General Election.

OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, welcomed Kenya African Democratic Union (Kadu) Asili and affirmed their commitment to work with all like-minded political parties.

Speaking at Hermosa Gardens in Karen, Nairobi, yesterday, Kadu Asili chairman and former Malindi MP Lucas Maitha said they were open to working with progressive leaders in a bid to create a formidable team that will form government after 2022 elections

Leaders present at the event were Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat. 

KEEP READING

 Mt Kenya pick: OKA, Raila to wait a little longer

 Why OKA, Raila could settle on Gideon for State House contest

 What OKA principals told Mount Kenya

 OKA chiefs meet Mt Kenya Foundation

The ANC leader said no one will be left out of the alliance.

"We are talking to other leaders also in various parts of the country in a bid to unite this country. If you don't reach out to us, we will come for you,” said Mudavadi.

“It is good for Kenyans to look for trust in their leadership and that is found in OKA alliance,” he added.

Mr Salat congratulated the leadership of Kadu Asili for choosing to work with OKA, saying it was the most promising formation.

“This is a demonstration that it is a true alliance and it is growing. Our main focus now is to take over leadership of the country in the next presidential polls. We have direction, and will shift focus to recruiting more members,” said the Kanu secretary general who was representing Gideon who is out of the country for official duties while Wetangula is out of town.

Mr Maitha said the party decided to join OKA alliance because the principals can be trusted with leadership of the country and are humble people who listen to others.

"Hivyo vyama vingine viongozi wanajipiga kifua sana na hawataki kiskiza wenzao (Leaders of other parties are chest thumping and do not have time to listen to others," he said.

Maitha said they trust OKA will solve issues that affect Coast residents like land historical injustice.

“This has been our major problem. We want leaders who understand the plight of the people and are committed to resolving them,” he said.

Kalonzo said OKA is open to work with other like minded parties.

“We want the alliance to be bigger,” he said.

The entrance of Kadu Asili which was formed in 2006 into OKA brings the number of political parties in the alliance to five including Kanu, ANC, Ford Kenya and Wiper party.

This comes at a time Gideon, Mudavadi and Kalonzo have declared their interest to run for the presidency and have embarked on campaigns to win support across the country.

On Monday, the OKA leaders pitched tent in the Wiper leader's Ukambani backyard to sell their agenda.

This comes after the Kanu National Delegates Conference endorsed Gideon to run for the presidency.

There are reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta has prevailed upon the OKA principals to work with ODM Raila Odinga to jointly field a presidential candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila Odinga has given the clearest indication yet that he is ready to work with One Kenya Alliance

Senator Gideon Moi calls upon the Mt. Kenya region leaders to join the One Kenya Alliance

Uasin Gishu ANC members back Musalia to be the presidential flagbearer of One Kenya Alliance

Somalia suffers major set back as court rejects its demands
Somalia's expansionists dreams suffered a major blow yesterday after the International Court of Justice rejected its demand.
Consult party leadership first, Oparanya warns Wanjigi
The party’s Central Committee threatened to take disciplinary action against members purporting to open branch offices without consultations.

MOST READ

Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto
Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Do not follow me blindly, Ruto tells allies

By Allan Mungai | 38 minutes ago

Do not follow me blindly, Ruto tells allies
Raila Odinga confident of free and fair 2022 elections

By Judah Ben-Hur | 1 hour ago

Raila Odinga confident of free and fair 2022 elections
Politicians pick catchy nicknames to woo voters

By Ndungu Gachane | 8 hours ago

Politicians pick catchy nicknames to woo voters
Siaya Senator Orengo denies ODM has drawn line-up

By Olivia Odhiambo | 8 hours ago

Siaya Senator Orengo denies ODM has drawn line-up

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC