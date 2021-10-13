Big win for OKA principals as Kadu Asili joins coalition
By Chris Thairu
| October 13th 2021
The One Kenya Alliance yesterday got a major boost after Ford Asili officially joined the outfit ahead of the 2022 General Election.
OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, welcomed Kenya African Democratic Union (Kadu) Asili and affirmed their commitment to work with all like-minded political parties.
Speaking at Hermosa Gardens in Karen, Nairobi, yesterday, Kadu Asili chairman and former Malindi MP Lucas Maitha said they were open to working with progressive leaders in a bid to create a formidable team that will form government after 2022 elections.
Leaders present at the event were Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat.
The ANC leader said no one will be left out of the alliance.
"We are talking to other leaders also in various parts of the country in a bid to unite this country. If you don't reach out to us, we will come for you,” said Mudavadi.
“It is good for Kenyans to look for trust in their leadership and that is found in OKA alliance,” he added.
Mr Salat congratulated the leadership of Kadu Asili for choosing to work with OKA, saying it was the most promising formation.
“This is a demonstration that it is a true alliance and it is growing. Our main focus now is to take over leadership of the country in the next presidential polls. We have direction, and will shift focus to recruiting more members,” said the Kanu secretary general who was representing Gideon who is out of the country for official duties while Wetangula is out of town.
Mr Maitha said the party decided to join OKA alliance because the principals can be trusted with leadership of the country and are humble people who listen to others.
"Hivyo vyama vingine viongozi wanajipiga kifua sana na hawataki kiskiza wenzao (Leaders of other parties are chest thumping and do not have time to listen to others," he said.
Maitha said they trust OKA will solve issues that affect Coast residents like land historical injustice.
“This has been our major problem. We want leaders who understand the plight of the people and are committed to resolving them,” he said.
Kalonzo said OKA is open to work with other like minded parties.
“We want the alliance to be bigger,” he said.
The entrance of Kadu Asili which was formed in 2006 into OKA brings the number of political parties in the alliance to five including Kanu, ANC, Ford Kenya and Wiper party.
This comes at a time Gideon, Mudavadi and Kalonzo have declared their interest to run for the presidency and have embarked on campaigns to win support across the country.
On Monday, the OKA leaders pitched tent in the Wiper leader's Ukambani backyard to sell their agenda.
This comes after the Kanu National Delegates Conference endorsed Gideon to run for the presidency.
There are reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta has prevailed upon the OKA principals to work with ODM Raila Odinga to jointly field a presidential candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto
