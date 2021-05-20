× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
UDA rolls out major drive to list aspirants

POLITICS
By Grace Ng'ang'a | May 20th 2021
UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina. May 20, 2021. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with Deputy President William Ruto has rolled out a popularisation drive across the country.

The strategy involves dividing the country into six clusters which will be visited in phases.

The party's Secretary-General Veronica Maina announced that they have embarked on a campaign to engage regional membership across the country in phases.

She said UDA's victory in Rurii Ward, Nyandarua County and the Peoples Empowerment Party's win in the Juja parliamentary by-election has given them impetus to roll out massive registration of aspirants for various seats ahead of the 2022 elections. She said this will give UDA a headstart in next year’s General Election.

Ms Maina was speaking yesterday at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi when party officials met aspirants from all the 47 counties to map out their campaign strategy. The aspirants include those eyeing seats in the National Assembly, Senate, Woman Rep and governor positions.

She said the party decided to settle on forums to enlighten the aspirants about the party constitution. Maina said they outlined party ideologies and manifesto to the aspirants in the build-up to the grassroots election set for June and July.

“We had a very fruitful engagement. We managed to take the registered aspirants through the party constitution, the nomination process, how to market the party, and branding, among other key issues,” she said.

She also said they will use the forums to collect views on how the party should conduct its affairs ahead of the elections.

In the draft constitution, UDA proposes to have three deputy party leaders, three deputy chairpersons, three deputy secretaries-general, three deputy national treasurers, and three deputy national organising secretaries.

In attendance were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.  

