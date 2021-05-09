× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru visits Juja as campaigns intensify ahead of May 18 polls

POLITICS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | May 9th 2021

Billboard of aspirant Susan Njeri Waititu in Juja on April 25, 2021. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The two main political parties have pitched tent in Juja for the last-minute hunt for votes ahead of the May 18 by-election. 

The seat fell vacant following the death of Juja MP Francis Waititu, popularly known as “Wakapee”. Waititu died on February 23 at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi while undergoing treatment. He had brain cancer.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made a brief visit to Kimbo to drum up support for the Jubilee candidate, Susan Njeri Wakapee.

The Standard learnt that the President made a stopover after visiting his home in Ichaweri, Gatundu South.

KEEP READING

 MP’s widow gets double boost ahead of Jubilee primaries

 Era of political patronage over

 Era of political patronage over

With one week to go, Jubilee Party’s top brass comprising Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and his predecessor William Kabogo, Ruiru MP Simon King'ara and former Dagoretti West MP Denis Waweru marshalled their troops.

The campaigns in the expansive constituency is now turning into a two-horse race.

The Jubilee team on Saturday descended on Juja to sway the votes in favour of Jubilee’s Njeri.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Governor Nyoro urged Juja residents to shun divisive politics and instead embrace development-oriented leadership.

“The Jubilee administration has solid plans that will continue to transform Juja. I urge you to desist from being sold propaganda and choose a leader who will pick up from where Wakapee left,” Nyoro told Theta residents.

He called on voters to elect a leader who will join forces with the government to address poverty and unemployment, especially in slum areas like Weithethie.

On her part, Njeri promised to bring sweeping changes in Juja within a year of being in office.

“We would want to see better healthcare and education for the people of Juja. If you support my candidature, I would bring about the much-needed infrastructural overhaul in this area,” she said.

Dennis Waweru and his team addressed another rally at Juja where he said President Kenyatta is solidly behind Njeri’s candidature.

Some of the contestants have resorted to door-to-door campaigns, social media and use of development projects to woo voters seeing as Covid-19 regulations ban rallies.

Although Juja is largely perceived as a Jubilee turf and President Uhuru’s backyard, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria seems to be thinking otherwise.

He has been campaigning for People’s Empowerment Party candidate George Koimburi who previously sought the Jubilee ticket but defected to PEP.

Koimburi ran for the seat against Wakapee and came a distant second with 10,165 votes against the winner’s 66,190. 

Share this story
Aubameyang makes emotional apology to Arsenal fans after 'difficult' season
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal were unable to salvage their season with Europa League success and the striker has apologised to the club's fans
Oyoo bags brace as Kenya edge Uganda at Rugby Africa 7s
Nelson Oyoo scored a brace to inspire Kenya Sevens to a 24-7 comeback win over rivals Uganda in the Rugby Africa Solidarity Sevens match

MOST READ

Businessman’s car torched after woman he was allegedly dating found dead
Businessman’s car torched after woman he was allegedly dating found dead

NYANZA

By Mactilda Mbenywe and Collins Oduor

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Politics of deceit: Anatomy of MoUs built on backstabbing, empty words

By Kiraitu Murungi | 6 hours ago

Politics of deceit: Anatomy of MoUs built on backstabbing, empty words
Is Orengo charting his path away from Raila?

By Kamau Ngotho | 6 hours ago

Is Orengo charting his path away from Raila?
Will retiring governors be kingmakers in 2022 contest?

By Harold Odhiambo and Eric Abuga | 8 hours ago

Will retiring governors be kingmakers in 2022 contest?
UDA opens an office in Raila's turf, planning to have more

By Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno | 9 hours ago

UDA opens an office in Raila's turf, planning to have more

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC