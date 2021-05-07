× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jubilee to contest ruling on expelled senators

POLITICS
By Jennifer Anyango | May 7th 2021
Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party will appeal the ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) that dismissed its decision to expel six nominated senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Party insiders said the leadership will move to the High Court to challenge the ruling that handed the embattled senators reprieve.

Jubilee Secretary-General (SG) Raphael Tuju said the party will convene its National Management Committee (NMC) meeting on Monday to deliberate on the next action.

Tuju spoke on Thursday after an event where he was awarded for championing women’s rights over the years. The event was organised by Echonet Africa and the Ministry of Public Affairs and Gender.

“On Monday we will have a National Management Committee meeting and we will deliberate and make a decision then communicate it,” Tuju said.

KEEP READING

 Ruto reacts to BBI vote outcome

 Tuju awarded for role in championing gender rights

 Jubilee, UDA in war of words over MPs monthly subscription

 I did not betray Ruto, Ngunjiri explains why he voted for BBI

The tribunal ruled that Jubilee did not follow its constitution while expelling six nominated senators.

The PPDT found that Senators, Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Millicent Omanga, Victor Prengei, Falhada Dekow Iman and Naomi Jillo Waqo were not summoned, instead appeared before the disciplinary committee in the belief the complaints against them had been dropped.

Jubilee Party expelled Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Tuju said the party respects the verdict of the PPDT and has the option of leaving it at that point, however, there are still avenues to be explored to punish the errant members.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

He said the party may consider going to the High Court to appeal the verdict but was not specific on the day as it was be determined at the NMC.

“We have options, whether to leave it at that point. We also have the option to go through the legal process and appeal the verdict at the High Court,” Tuju said.

The six Senators were expelled in February for contravening the party’s constitution by announcing allegiance to United Democratic Party (UDA).

According to the tribunal, it was unfair for Jubilee not to give the nominated senators a chance to rebut the claims as the former majority whip had informed them through a text message that the party had opted to let go.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the decision to expel the applicants was unlawful and against the Jubilee constitution,” ruled the tribunal chaired by Desma Nungo.

Tuju had announced that the expulsion would take effect immediately and informed the registrar of political parties to strike out the names of the six senators from the list of Jubilee party members.

The tribunal gave the party seven days to respond to the applications and scheduled February 16 for hearing.

Mwaura filed his own petition saying his expulsion was malicious with no justifiable reason and contravened the party’s constitution. Senators Omanga, Waqo, Yiane,Prengei and Dekow filed a joint application.

The party said it had sufficient evidence showing Mwaura praising the ideology of a different political party, being welcomed by the chairman and being donned with the outfit’s branded cap.  

[email protected]     

 

RELATED VIDEOS

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

Share this story
Ruto reacts to BBI vote outcome
DP says he respects the outcome of the vote and will respect Kenyans' choice during the referendum
KRU recalls Lionesses from Rugby Africa Camp in Tunisia
Kenya Lionesses will not take part in the final leg of the...

MOST READ

Ruto allies dismiss BBI as MPs take a vote on the Bill
Ruto allies dismiss BBI as MPs take a vote on the Bill

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori and Brian Otieno

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Wajir Governor Abdi Mohamud’s impeachment trial begins next week

By Brian Otieno | 1 hour ago

Wajir Governor Abdi Mohamud’s impeachment trial begins next week
Ruto reacts to BBI vote outcome

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

Ruto reacts to BBI vote outcome
Jubilee, UDA in war of words over MPs monthly subscription

By Moses Nyamori | 8 hours ago

Jubilee, UDA in war of words over MPs monthly subscription
How Uhuru, Raila clipped BBI attack

By Moses Nyamori and Brian Otieno | 12 hours ago

How Uhuru, Raila clipped BBI attack

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC