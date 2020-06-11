ANC's Peter Nabulindo stretches lead in Matungu.

ANC’s Peter Nabulindo has stretched the lead in the Matungu parliamentary by-election.

By 6am, Nabulindo had garnered 12,399 votes and is likely to trounce his closest challenger, David Were of ODM, who had 8,896 votes.

By the time 99 out of 116 polling stations had their results in.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Alex Lanya is currently third with 4,290 votes.

Fourth is independent candidate Bernard Wakoli with 1,304.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer John Kirui will declare the winner early Friday morning.

The race was hotly contested among 15 candidates.

Earlier, voting had been rocked by chaos and bribery claims over alleged election malpractice.

The race was considered a three-horse race between ANC, UDA and ODM.

Other candidates in the race like Charles Kasamani (United Democratic Party) had 120, Paul Achayo of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) 121 and Faida Auma (Maendeleo Chap Chap) 221.

Independents candidates were; Christabel Jane Murunga with 365, Eugene Murunga Ambwere 78, Gregory Atoko 101, Kevin Borry Nectus 15, Wilberforce Lutta 87, Athman Wangara 200, Anzelimo Kongoti 36 and Samuel Munyekenye 324.