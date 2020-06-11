×
Jubilee resolves to de-whip Senator Kang’ata as Majority Chief Whip

By Betty Njeru | February 9th 2021 at 13:01:14 GMT +0300

 

Jubilee Party has resolved to remove Senator Irungu Kang’ata as Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, and replace him with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced Tuesday that the party had arrived at a unanimous decision following a series of reasons which included breach of confidential matters.

“His biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned was discussing private matters with other parties. You don’t kiss and tell. It is that breach of confidentiality that has made his position untenable,” Tuju said.

During the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting at KICC, Nairobi today, Tuju rubbished off Kang’ata’s claims that the reason for his removal was due to his (Kang’ata) letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

“That is not the case, at least not directly. Whatever opinion he had to make was within his rights but the manner in which he did it was wrong, especially matters that include the president,” Tuju added.

The SG also alluded that Kang’ata’s failure to honor meetings from the party’s top leadership contributed to his removal as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

Earlier in an interview, Kang’ata alluded to not knowing the agenda of today’s meeting, despite rumors in close circles.

“I am ready to face my accusers if at all it has anything to do with my letter. I will speak the truth,” he told KTN News.

He likened his troubles to those of Jesus, saying that his only mistake was his parents who instilled a strong foundation of always telling the truth in him.

The Murang’a Senator defended his decision to write a letter to the president and not address his issues vocally saying “I express myself better in writing. I tend to communicate better in writing and it’s also good to keep records.”

And in true fashion of down but not out, Kang’ata further alleged that Kenya’s problems began after the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“We should not use BBI to divide our people. I am now noticing that this problem seems to have started after handshake, now imagine the guy of handshake becoming the president of this country..,” he said.

Kang’ata’s woes began just days into the New Year, when he admitted in a letter addressed to the president that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is a hard-sell in Central.

The contents of the letter, which he has denied leaking to the media, elicited both praise and fury from politicians and Kenyans alike.

A week after his viral letter, Senator Kang’ata was in public domain again claiming a threat on his life.

He told a local radio station that he had received death threats from unknown people and from government quarters, who were pressurising him to disown the letter.

“I have forwarded the text messages to DCI to an officer known as Mr Mwangi who is in charge of the investigations. I hope that the culprits will be brought to book,” he said.

Jubileee’s decision to de-whip Kang’ata comes as no surprise.

Yesterday, it expelled six nominated Senators over disciplinary violations, among them Isaac Mwaura, Millicent Omanga, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, and Christine Gona.

Irony of Tuju party now in the DP's hands
Irony of Tuju party now in the DP's hands

Arsenal get welcome injury boost ahead of clash with Leeds
Arsenal get welcome injury boost ahead of clash with Leeds

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

17 days ago

17 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 14 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 14 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 14 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 14 hours ago

Iria loses bid to lift property freeze in Sh542m graft probe

By Paul Ogemba

By Paul Ogemba
Iria loses bid to lift property freeze in Sh542m graft probe

Kalonzo: Mzee Moi told me to work with Uhuru and Gideon for unity

By Stephen Nzioka

By Stephen Nzioka
Kalonzo: Mzee Moi told me to work with Uhuru and Gideon for unity

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

By Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

By Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Kidero, Magwanga differ in public over Homa Bay governor race

By James Omoro

By James Omoro
Kidero, Magwanga differ in public over Homa Bay governor race

Raila, Nanok face off over BBI in church function

By Bakari Ang’ela and Lucas Ngasike
Raila, Nanok face off over BBI in church function

