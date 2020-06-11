Applicants in ODM presidential ticket to pay Sh1 million

ODM party leader Raila Odinga at Chungwa House, party headquarters in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Individuals interested in the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) Party Presidential candidature for the 2022 General Election will have to part with Sh1 million.

In an advert in local papers on Sunday, the elections board chair Catherine Mumma said the non-refundable fee was to be paid to the ODM’s bank account and the applicant to present the evidence of the payment to the party’s headquarters.

According to Mumma, an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognised in Kenya, and with a high moral standing and integrity.

The applicant must also meet the minimum requirements of presidential candidates as set out by the IEBC and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

Read More

The interested parties were urged to also submit a copy of their National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.

“Applicants must meet all other requirements under the Elections Act and the Regulations made by IEBC. Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications to the party’s headquarters at Chungwa House by 12pm on February 26, 2021,” Mumma stated.

The application forms can be sourced from the party headquarters.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Chungwa House in Lavington, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Last week, the party announced that it had commenced the process of identifying a suitable Presidential candidate for the 2022 election.

Through a statement signed by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, ODM directed the National Elections Board to immediately lay the groundwork by inviting those interested to apply.

“The National Elections Board is directed to immediately begin the process of identifying the Party's Presidential candidate for purposes of the 2022 election by inviting those interested to express their interest,” read the statement in part.2022 election by inviting those interested to express their interest,” read the statement in part.