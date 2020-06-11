It was a brief political career for gifted debater Kabaka

Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, who died yesterday, burst into the political scene in 2013 when he threw his hat into the ring for the Machakos senatorial seat.

He lost to Johnstone Muthama.

Kabaka (pictured), a lawyer, would then be recruited by Machakos governor Alfred Mutua as the governor’s principal advisor on legal issues. His stint at the County Government of Machakos was, however, short-lived and he left office two years later.

He made a political comeback in 2017, clinching Machakos senatorial seat on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party ticket at a time when the Wiper Democratic Movement party wave was sweeping across Ukambani.

Yesterday, Mutua was among leaders who sent messages of condolences to the senator’s family following news of his death, describing it as “a big blow” to the people of Machakos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent a message of condolence to the senator’s family and residents of Machakos County.

“It is unfortunate that the painful hand of death has robbed our country of a committed legislator, gifted debater and progressive leader who used his skills as a lawyer to enrich legislative processes in Senate,” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka appealed for an end to the speculation on the senator’s death, to “avoid traumatising the family”. He was speaking at the Lee Funeral Home where family and friends gathered yesterday.

Kabaka has been described as an astute lawmaker, a straight shooter, defender of devolution and an orator with a roaring voice. Often, the senator, wearing his signature look, a pair of glasses on his head, mixed humour and legal jargon when debating in the House.

A first-time senator, Kabaka always reminded his colleagues about the history of the country and the importance of safeguarding constitutional gains and putting the government on check.

He spoke authoritatively on matters devolution and was a stickler for the rule of law when ventilating on legislative matters.

He was part of “Team Kenya” that stood against the government in the impasse on the third basis generation formula for sharing cash equitably among the 47 counties.

“Our hero, our friend, comrade and cousin … Senator Kabaka is no more,” Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), a member of Team Kenya, mourned.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina said: “Today (yesterday), I lost a friend, a colleague and a great leader. To the family, please be strong. Kabaka was family to 68 of us in the Senate! We miss him dearly!”

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said Kabaka was not just a senator but a friend.

“We mourn a great leader, an articulate debater, a principled legislator and a distinguished man who passionately served not just the people of Machakos but also Kenya,” Lusaka said.

He said Kabaka was known for his legal acumen and philanthropic work. He was a firm believer in democratic ideals and promotion of good governance. Through his contributions in the Senate, Lusaka said, he demonstrated his grip on the Constitution and in-depth knowledge of law.

In the House, he spoke over 420 times, with his last contribution being on October 8, when he talked passionately about the annual cash disbursement schedule to county governments.

“Kabaka will be remembered as an astute leader who put country before self as witnessed during the deadlock in the revenue sharing formula discussions just recently,” said Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Vice-chair

He served as the vice-chair of Committee on Delegated Legislation, and as a member of the Agriculture and the Inter-governmental Relations committees.

In his last debate, he expressed concern over the state of roads in Machakos County when he debated on the schedule for the financial year 2020/2021 where he talked about substandard works by contractors and the need by government to rein them in.

He opposed the transfer of Kenya Meat Commission to the military. The senator backed the adoption of the report on the multi-billion Medical Equipment Scheme, and lashed out at the Council of Governors over the decision to send staff on leave over pay row.

Senator Kabaka was an alumnus of the University of Nairobi where he acquired a number of degrees, with the latest being a PhD in Financial Law. He was an advocate of the High Court and a lecturer.

Among those who gathered at the Lee Funeral home yesterday where the senator’s body lay were Kabaka’s widows Jennifer Mueni and Vascoline Mwanzia, and his mother Magdaline Yula.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who spoke on behalf of Kabaka’s family, said the senator had died from stroke. He said Kabaka had severe headaches and prior to his collapse and consequent admission to hospital, he had been diagnosed with a blood clot in his head and put on medication.

Kabaka had also tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks before his death, said Wambua and Speaker Lusaka, who added that Kabaka had called him a fortnight ago with information that he had tested positive and would go into isolation as he recovered.

Wambua said Kabaka had recovered and tested negative for Covid-19.

However, the family said coronavirus was not the cause of Kabaka’s death.

[Erastus Mulwa, Roselyn Obala and Allan Mungai]