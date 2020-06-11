×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

It was a brief political career for gifted debater Kabaka

By Saturday Standard Team | December 12th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, who died yesterday, burst into the political scene in 2013 when he threw his hat into the ring for the Machakos senatorial seat.

He lost to Johnstone Muthama.

Kabaka (pictured), a lawyer, would then be recruited by Machakos governor Alfred Mutua as the governor’s principal advisor on legal issues. His stint at the County Government of Machakos was, however, short-lived and he left office two years later.

He made a political comeback in 2017, clinching Machakos senatorial seat on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party ticket at a time when the Wiper Democratic Movement party wave was sweeping across Ukambani.

Read More

Yesterday, Mutua was among leaders who sent messages of condolences to the senator’s family following news of his death, describing it as “a big blow” to the people of Machakos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent a message of condolence to the senator’s family and residents of Machakos County.

“It is unfortunate that the painful hand of death has robbed our country of a committed legislator, gifted debater and progressive leader who used his skills as a lawyer to enrich legislative processes in Senate,” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka appealed for an end to the speculation on the senator’s death, to “avoid traumatising the family”.  He was speaking at the Lee Funeral Home where family and friends gathered yesterday. 

Kabaka has been described as an astute lawmaker, a straight shooter, defender of devolution and an orator with a roaring voice. Often, the senator, wearing his signature look, a pair of glasses on his head, mixed humour and legal jargon when debating in the House.

A first-time senator, Kabaka always reminded his colleagues about the history of the country and the importance of safeguarding constitutional gains and putting the government on check.

He spoke authoritatively on matters devolution and was a stickler for the rule of law when ventilating on legislative matters.

He was part of “Team Kenya” that stood against the government in the impasse on the third basis generation formula for sharing cash equitably among the 47 counties.

“Our hero, our friend, comrade and cousin … Senator Kabaka is no more,” Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), a member of Team Kenya, mourned.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina said: “Today (yesterday), I lost a friend, a colleague and a great leader. To the family, please be strong. Kabaka was family to 68 of us in the Senate! We miss him dearly!”

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said Kabaka was not just a senator but a friend.

“We mourn a great leader, an articulate debater, a principled legislator and a distinguished man who passionately served not just the people of Machakos but also Kenya,” Lusaka said.

He said Kabaka was known for his legal acumen and philanthropic work. He was a firm believer in democratic ideals and promotion of good governance. Through his contributions in the Senate, Lusaka said, he demonstrated his grip on the Constitution and in-depth knowledge of law.

In the House, he spoke over 420 times, with his last contribution being on October 8, when he talked passionately about the annual cash disbursement schedule to county governments.

“Kabaka will be remembered as an astute leader who put country before self as witnessed during the deadlock in the revenue sharing formula discussions just recently,” said Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Vice-chair

He served as the vice-chair of Committee on Delegated Legislation, and as a member of the Agriculture and the Inter-governmental Relations committees.

In his last debate, he expressed concern over the state of roads in Machakos County when he debated on the schedule for the financial year 2020/2021 where he talked about substandard works by contractors and the need by government to rein them in.

He opposed the transfer of Kenya Meat Commission to the military. The senator backed the adoption of the report on the multi-billion Medical Equipment Scheme, and lashed out at the Council of Governors over the decision to send staff on leave over pay row.

Senator Kabaka was an alumnus of the University of Nairobi where he acquired a number of degrees, with the latest being a PhD in Financial Law. He was an advocate of the High Court and a lecturer.

Among those who gathered at the Lee Funeral home yesterday where the senator’s body lay were Kabaka’s widows Jennifer Mueni and Vascoline Mwanzia, and his mother Magdaline Yula.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who spoke on behalf of Kabaka’s family, said the senator had died from stroke. He said Kabaka had severe headaches and prior to his collapse and consequent admission to hospital, he had been diagnosed with a blood clot in his head and put on medication.

Kabaka had also tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks before his death, said Wambua and Speaker Lusaka, who added that Kabaka had called him a fortnight ago with information that he had tested positive and would go into isolation as he recovered.

Wambua said Kabaka had recovered and tested negative for Covid-19.

However, the family said coronavirus was not the cause of Kabaka’s death.

[Erastus Mulwa, Roselyn Obala and Allan Mungai]

Related Topics
Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka Senator Kabaka Dead
Share this story
Previous article
IEBC to fumigate 139 centres in Msambweni
Next article
Charges against MCAs deepen rift among assembly members

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

How we transform vegetable waste into affordable organic fertiliser
How we transform vegetable waste into affordable organic fertiliser

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

1 day ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

25 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 2 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 19 hours ago

More stories

Kidero seeks to succeed Awiti in 2022

By Harold Odhiambo
Kidero seeks to succeed Awiti in 2022

Candidates in last-minute rush for votes in Msambweni

By Patrick Beja
Candidates in last-minute rush for votes in Msambweni

MPs have one year to refund Sh2.7 billion illegal allowance

By Kamau Muthoni
MPs have one year to refund Sh2.7 billion illegal allowance

Activists want proposal to add 70 electoral units shelved

By Paul Ogemba
Activists want proposal to add 70 electoral units shelved

Uhuru and Raila push BBI in Coast

By Benard Sanga and Philip Mwakio
Uhuru and Raila push BBI in Coast

Gideon hints at being in an alliance ahead of 2022 poll

By Jeckonia Otieno
Gideon hints at being in an alliance ahead of 2022 poll
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.