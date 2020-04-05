SEE ALSO: Sh63b kits scam: Senate passes the buck to EACCIn a letter penned by Malalah and Company Advocates, to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, on August 27, 2020, the lawmaker has identified five police officers he claims have been hired to assassinate him. “We are aware that a secret and specialised squad of the Special Service Unit (SSU) has been recently formed with express instructions “to keep an eye/eliminate Senator Cleophas Mlalala Wakhungu”. We are reliably informed that five members of these crack assassin policemen tasked to eliminate Senator Cleophas Malalah Wakhungu are as follows…” reads the letter in part, as it continues to name the officers. The senator, through the law firm, also claimed the officers have met at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Executive Lounge several times, and were treated to ‘sumptuous meal’ and drinks at La Mada Hotel on Thika Road, where they discussed how to harm him. Malala further claimed in the letter that the group also met a chief inspector attached to the Homicide department at the DCI at Eaton Hotel on Thika Road, Nairobi.
- READ MORE
- Relax Mr Ruto, you're not yet ripe for State House, Atwoli tells DP
- Mt Kenya politics: Leaders read mischief in elders’ talks
- How police lost plot and face in the hunt for Sudi
- Sudi stares at longer stay in police cells as state seeks to detain him for two weeks
SEE ALSO: Senators summon IG over arrestsMalala said all the officers are armed with a semi-automatic rifle (Scorpion) with lenses and silencers, capable of downing a target from 800 metres. Also, he claims that three of the officers have Ceska pistols to commit the ‘heinous act.’ He now wants Mr Mutyambai to investigate the claims and bring to book the officers found to have been recruited into the group. He wants his security detail beefed up as well. As per the letter, the legislator gave the IG seven days to act or risk legal suit. The letter states: “Take further notice that you will be officially and personally be held responsible and accountable should anything happen to our client, Cleophas Malala, that jeopardises or interferes with his security…”
SEE ALSO: Senators seek law change on cash dispute“In the unfortunate event that the aforesaid is not forthcoming within seven days, from the date of receipt of this letter, we have express instructions to commence legal proceedings against you, with all ensuing costs and consequences emanating thereof being borne by you.” Arrests Senator Malala and his colleagues, Lang’at and Lelegwe were arrested on August 18, 2020, in the wake of fierce debate on the county revenue sharing formula. While Senator Lelegwe was arrested while on his way to Parliament, Malalah and Langat had their houses marooned by police officers for the better part of the day, after which they were later arrested. “If you look at the pattern of arrests, you will realise that these are the senators that have been opposed to the third basis revenue sharing formula as proposed by the finance committee,” Malala told KTN News on August 17, 2020. He revealed that they had not received summons from the police that they were being sought to be charged with incitement to violence as the officers had alleged. “Armed policemen have been camping at my gate…they are not saying what they want. They have disconnected power and water and they know we are supposed to be heading to the Senate.” CS Matiang’i summoned The incident prompted Speaker Lusaka to summon Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to come and explain why the lawmakers were being nabbed. A section of lawmakers attacked the Executive for using the police officers to intimidate senators who were opposed to the third basis revenue basis formula, which had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta. “Let President Uhuru know that we shall not allow it (muzzling of the Senate). We must adjourn and make it clear to Mr Mutyambai that we need the three senators here unless they have committed treason,” said an agitated Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. “If we allow this (the arrests), there is no reason why we are legislators. When did Kenya become a police state?” he further asked.