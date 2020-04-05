Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has requested the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to beef up his security detail claiming his life is in danger. While addressing the Senate on Monday morning, the legislator broke down midway his speech as he narrated his ordeal claiming that there are some unknown people who want him silenced or dead. Expressing similar fears also are Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu) who also want investigations launched into the matter and their securities beefed up. His complaints have forced the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka to summon Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to appear before the House and shed more light on the claims.

In a letter penned by Malalah and Company Advocates, to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, on August 27, 2020, the lawmaker has identified five police officers he claims have been hired to assassinate him. “We are aware that a secret and specialised squad of the Special Service Unit (SSU) has been recently formed with express instructions “to keep an eye/eliminate Senator Cleophas Mlalala Wakhungu”. We are reliably informed that five members of these crack assassin policemen tasked to eliminate Senator Cleophas Malalah Wakhungu are as follows…” reads the letter in part, as it continues to name the officers. The senator, through the law firm, also claimed the officers have met at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Executive Lounge several times, and were treated to ‘sumptuous meal’ and drinks at La Mada Hotel on Thika Road, where they discussed how to harm him. Malala further claimed in the letter that the group also met a chief inspector attached to the Homicide department at the DCI at Eaton Hotel on Thika Road, Nairobi.He has further claimed that group, known as “Bravo Zulu Yankee”, operates with a Subaru and has fuel card paid by ‘unknown masters.’

Malala said all the officers are armed with a semi-automatic rifle (Scorpion) with lenses and silencers, capable of downing a target from 800 metres. Also, he claims that three of the officers have Ceska pistols to commit the ‘heinous act.’ He now wants Mr Mutyambai to investigate the claims and bring to book the officers found to have been recruited into the group. He wants his security detail beefed up as well. As per the letter, the legislator gave the IG seven days to act or risk legal suit. The letter states: “Take further notice that you will be officially and personally be held responsible and accountable should anything happen to our client, Cleophas Malala, that jeopardises or interferes with his security…”

