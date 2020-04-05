SEE ALSO: Kanu expels four nominated MCAs for misconductIf Ng’eno fails to resign on his own initiative, the party will have no choice but to expel him by invoking provisions of Section 14(7) of the Political Parties Act,” he added. Kanu condemned the MP’s remarks saying the MP not only showed disrespect to President Uhuru but also incited ethnic violence. “Ng’eno is an MP on a KANU ticket, but his latest public conduct and outburst where he hurled insults at the person of the President Uhuru and even went ahead to incite inter-ethnic violence is reprehensible, unacceptable and cannot go unpunished,” the statement read in parts. Salat said Kanu is a party of distinguished history and demands the highest level of discipline, loyalty and condor of its officials and members, adding that Ng’eno had crossed the red-line as far as the party’s standards of discipline are concerned.
- READ MORE
- Shebesh now backs ‘One-shilling, One-man’ revenue formula
- Senators seek law change on cash dispute
- Ruto: I will seek Uhuru backing when the right time comes
- Sifuna: ODM ready to share parties' funds with Ford-K
SEE ALSO: Be united, Gideon tells delegations from two counties“It is regrettable that apart from hurling insults and disparaging the name of the President of the Republic, Hon. Ng’eno has also insulted the memory of the Founding Father of the Republic of Kenya, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta,” Kanu said Ng’eno as a state officer failed the in Chapter Six of the Constitution on the leadership and integrity and should not be a member of Kanu. “The MP has fallen short of leadership and integrity provisions and he should, therefore, be stripped of the privilege to serve Kenyans as a state officer.” To be charged Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has given a go-ahead for the prosecution of Ng’eno over his remarks.