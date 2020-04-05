MCAs go into hiding amid fear of violence in Obado ouster bid

Migori County Jubilee coordinator Mwita Nyangi (in red shirt) hands over a copy of drafted memorandum to Charles Marwa, chairperson of Forum of Jubilee Councils yesterday. They asked Jubilee MCAs to support push to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Controversies surrounding attempts by the Orange Democratic Movement to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado have taken a fresh twist after several Members of County Assembly (MCAs) allegedly fled the county as tension continued to rise. This comes as a number of MCAs claimed the mission to kick out Obado may fail because of sharp divisions among Orange party MCAs, threats and intimidation as well as fears of a backlash from the residents. The Jubilee brigade are also torn over the ouster bid, with MCAs skipping a meeting organised in Kuria to rally them behind the ouster bid. A number of MCAs travelled out of Migori, with some claiming they were holding strategy meetings in Kisii, Kisumu and Nairobi in the wake of the developments.

SEE ALSO: Anxiety as Obado ouster bid hots up

Although a majority of them asked not to be named for fear of reprisals from the party and also to avoid a backlash from residents, they claimed a lot is at stake. Yesterday, the Assembly’s minority whip Joseph Oyoo of Jubilee party dismissed attempts by the party to compel them to join ODM to oust Obado. The Makario Ward MCA dismissed the party’s coordinator Mwita Nyangi who convened a meeting with other party officials from the county and said they would not support Obado ouster. He is among the MCAs who skipped a meeting held in Kuria by Migori Jubilee officials to rally support for the ouster bid.Mr Oyoo claimed that they were in the assembly as an opposition and as a result cannot support plans by ODM to impeach Obado.

SEE ALSO: ODM says Obado seeking sympathy, vows to have him removed

“We are in the county Assembly as an opposition and as a result we will not support anything that the ODM team tables before the House,” said Oyoo. Several other MCAs claimed anonymously that the push to oust Obado was ill-informed and would not succeed. There are fears that violence may erupt in the county should the leaders fronting for Obado’s ouster proceed with the move and table an impeachment motion against him. Some MCAs claimed that the fear of violence erupting as a result of the planned exercise exceeds the wrath of the party should they fail to go against the party’s wishes.

SEE ALSO: Obado vows to fight off ODM ouster plot