How Uhuru is keeping Mt Kenya kingpin hopefuls guessing

Several developments in the last few weeks have indicated the confusion surrounding the search for a p ost-Uhuru Kenyatta kingpin in Mt Kenya region. These include what is described by one political commentator as well thought strategy by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua to seize a moment of political crossroads. Then there was also the linking of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to a claim for the kingpin during a meeting at his home attended by his Garden Estate neighbour and Jubilee Vice-chairman David Murathe. One other recent major political developments was the suspension of the Cabinet meetings which is seen by many as the precursor to a reshuffle that might shape the remaining Uhuru presidency.

Former commissioner at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Gitile Naituli describes Karua’s early criticism of the night arrests and detention of three senators in Nairobi as a political genius by the former Constitutional Affairs minister. “She is surely one of the strongest leaders who could emerge from the region but my view is that her politics are too progressive that they frighten a lot of people,” says Prof Naituli who teaches Leadership and Management at the Multi-Media University.Other leaders seen as possible successors in Mt Kenya include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and former governors William Kabogo (Kiambu), Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. Also mentioned lately is Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.Ms Waiguru’s claim to this pedestal is currently at the weakest with the isolation she faced after her troubles with EACC, which raided her homes last week. On the other hand, Kenneth is the only leader with public backing from elected leaders in his backyard with at least four Murang’a MPs and Senator Irungu Kang’ata having expressed their support to his bid.

Political commentator James Mithika says the aspiring kingpins will continue to be flat-footed with president's caveat against undue politicking and the fact that it was still politically and constitutionally open for Uhuru to be Prime Minister after the expected BBI reforms. But Prof Naituli does not think much about the touted possible Uhuru successors in the vote-rich region. He says they all lacked individual charisma and oomph citing Kiraitu and Munya as overrated only because of their relevance in the Meru fault lines. He added that Kiunjuri was too rowdy to be a leader, Kindiki too laid back that he failed to capitalise on five years as Senate Majority Leader and Kagwe and Waiguru as facing serious setbacks from the rot in their respective offices. Kenneth, he notes, was unable to offer inspiration and create a following since his run in 2013. Kabogo who was unsuccessfully craving to set the tone in the BBI rallies before they were suspended over Covid-19 has lately taken a low profile only adopting the ‘twitter warrior’ profile by attacking critics and rivals in characteristic ruthless fashion.

