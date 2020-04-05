';
DP Ruto promises to name female running mate in 2022

By Joackim Bwana | August 31st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto has said he will nominate a woman as a running mate in the 2022 presidential elections.

Dr Ruto who has already begun his campaign, said he is alive to the two-third gender rule that is yet to be implemented.

He said it is high time the two-thirds gender rule was implemented to allow women get equal opportunities in government to address numerous problems facing women and the youth.

Ruto said any debate on the Constitution should give priority to the two-thirds gender rule and its implementation.

SEE ALSO: Covid billions spending now cannon fodder for 2022 politics

“It is high time women were given equal opportunity in politics and development of the nation. The two-thirds gender rule should be given priority in any discussion involving the Constitution. That is why I am ready to have a woman as my deputy,” said Ruto.

Speaking in Mombasa while issuing sanitary pads to women donated by the United Nations Population Fund, Ruto said women are the backbone of the nation and ought to be given equal opportunities to run government affairs.

“I am a father of four girls and they deserve as much a chance as boys. It is our sisters, mothers, daughters and wives who will benefit from the two-thirds gender rule,” he said, urging women to be wary of leaders who only want their votes.

