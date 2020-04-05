SEE ALSO: Covid billions spending now cannon fodder for 2022 politics“It is high time women were given equal opportunity in politics and development of the nation. The two-thirds gender rule should be given priority in any discussion involving the Constitution. That is why I am ready to have a woman as my deputy,” said Ruto. Speaking in Mombasa while issuing sanitary pads to women donated by the United Nations Population Fund, Ruto said women are the backbone of the nation and ought to be given equal opportunities to run government affairs. “I am a father of four girls and they deserve as much a chance as boys. It is our sisters, mothers, daughters and wives who will benefit from the two-thirds gender rule,” he said, urging women to be wary of leaders who only want their votes.