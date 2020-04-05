Waiguru-allied MCAs kicked out of House

';
Waiguru-allied MCAs suspended from House sittings for chaos during her impeachment

By Joseph Muchiri | July 29th 2020 at 08:34:02 GMT +0300

Karumande MCA Anthony Munene (centre) protests after he was kicked out of the Kirinyaga Assembly during the debate of a motion that led to the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Ward representatives allied to Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru have been kicked out of the Assembly for allegedly causing disorder in the House.

The Assembly’s Powers and Privileges Committee expelled MCAs Patrick Chomba (Kabare), Anthony Munene (Karumande) and Lucy Njeri (nominated) for four, five and six months respectively, claiming they created disorder and used unparliamentary language during the debate on the motion to impeach the governor.

But, the three questioned the law used to suspend them and vowed to move to court for redress.

“The truth of the matter is that we are being fought for standing with Waiguru during the impeachment," said Mr Chomba.

SEE ALSO: High octane politics awakens the dormant Kirinyaga county

Ms Njeri said her constitutional rights were being stifled and vowed to contest her suspension at the High Court.

But Kiine Ward MCA Johnson Munene said the committee sitting resolved to expel the three MCAs for their unbecoming behaviour.

“They caused chaos and misbehaved during the impeachment motion debate. They also defied summons by the Powers and Privileges Committee where they would have defended themselves and apologise,” Mr Munene who chairs the committee told the press.

On June 9, this year, the Assembly voted to impeach Waiguru, accusing her of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. However, the Senate later overturned the impeachment.

As the impeachment motion proceeded, the pro-Waiguru MCAs led by Munene tried to disrupt the debate claiming his signature in support of the notice motion was forged.

SEE ALSO: CoB directs Waiguru to comply with budget law

The issue got out of hand as Munene received Njeri’s support who claimed Speaker Anthony Gathumbi had taken sides in the debate.

Others MCAs joined the fray with emotions running high from both camps and at some point threatened to degenerate into full-scale war.

