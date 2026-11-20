DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses a past rally. [File, Standard]

Rigathi Gachagua aka Riggy G has dismissed the latest opinion polls from TIFA as an invention of the National Intelligence Service to reassure Prezzo Bill Ruto’s base.

Given Riggy G’s extensive and deep networks inside government, I’d have no reasons to doubt him or his explanation. He was also piqued by TIFA’ characterisation of him as a “divisive” figure and an impediment to opposition unity.