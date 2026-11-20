Audio By Vocalize

I had a lovely lunch at CJ’s in Nairobi’s’ Hurlingham on Wednesday. It could be that the meal was sumptuous, or that I was in great company, or simply the fact that I didn’t pick the tab. Such lunches don’t come easy these days.

I was in this generous mood when I stepped out and waited patiently for the motorist who had blocked my exit to evacuate. I had been assured by the parking attendant that he had been alerted.

So I let the engine warm up and waited. One minute. Two minutes. Five minutes. At the tenth minute, I returned to the attendant. This was absolute nonsense, I protested, using those specific terms.

As though he had heard my admonition, the motorist arrived, mildly irritated for having his meal interrupted. He got into the car without an apology. I challenged his bad manners.

I knew he was a proper idiot the moment he opened his mouth to speak. He had no apologies, he said. The parking attendant retrieved his phone and flashed it. He had placed five calls to the idiot that went unanswered.

“We experience this day,” the attendant assured. “Tafadhali wachana na yeye...” That was the wise counsel that saved the day. In my younger days, when I walked around with a half-buttoned shirt, because I couldn’t contain the heat inside and outside, such matters would have ended with an OB number.

Now, here I am, a grizzled old man calling out idiots from the safety of the keyboard! Still it’s satisfying to call out idiots, and this one was very bure kabisa.