MP Betty Maina knows only truest of leaders reckon when to exit the stage
Murang’a County Woman Rep Betty Maina, is a garrulous and rambunctious politician, so it was rather surprising to see her demure before a small gathering in her county to deliver an even more surprising message: She was there to thank her constituents and bid them farewell.
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