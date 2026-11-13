Murang’a County Woman Rep Betty Maina. [Courtesy]

MP Betty Maina knows only truest of leaders reckon when to exit the stage

Murang’a County Woman Rep Betty Maina, is a garrulous and rambunctious politician, so it was rather surprising to see her demure before a small gathering in her county to deliver an even more surprising message: She was there to thank her constituents and bid them farewell.