'Faya si faya': All fired up as roadblocks mounted to screen voters in Mbeere

Mbeere North Constituency returning officer John Kinyua checks a pallet at the Siakago secondary school on Wednesday. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

By the time you read this, various politicians will have been installed as MPs, Senators or MCAs in the various by-elections that were conducted in different parts of the country yesterday. One region that has captured the nation’s attention is Mbeere North—I had no idea it had been divided, and who was its previous MP—which says a lot about my interest in local politics.

That was then. My interest has been more than piqued in recent weeks, as our two Deputy Presidents—Kithure Kindiki aka Soprano and his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua aka Riggy G—who insists he’s the still the DP, despite his ouster last year, sparred.