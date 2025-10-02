Attention, the national anthem is playing, but the people are true wielders of power

I experience new cities around the world by walking around, mainly aimlessly, and Dakar, the city of the great poet, Leopold Sedar Senghor hasn’t been less delightful. I have been walking around the city, outside the presidency, outside the defence headquarters, bumping into friendly soldiers who help with directions.

The number of museums and art exhibition outlets are simply wonderful, but one highlight of my visit was my friends and I being waved down the street by a hawker because the national anthem was playing at the presidency.

Everyone, motorists and pedestrians alike, were required to stop in their tracks and stand to rapt attention as the anthem played. I don’t think anyone has ever asked Nairobians to stop because the anthem was playing at the House on the Hill. And if that happened, I am certain the matter would have been presented before a court of law for adjudication.

The reason is simple. We like clarity on every aspect of life and those that assume to wield levers of power are always being reminded about their limits.

Another buddy from Cameroon remarked that their long-serving Prezzo, Paul Biya, is almost guaranteed to retain power, not just because of his assumed popularity, but also because he controls the system.

I reminded him things are different where I come from. Neither those who assume to be immensely popular, nor those who control the system are guaranteed of anything. We, the people, can decide to humiliate them any day, any time, in any contest.