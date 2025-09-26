×
The Standard

Tell 'em, Moses, we have evolved from subjects of the Queen to Lady Meg

By Peter Kimani | Sep. 26, 2025
President William Ruto in New York. [Courtesy/PCS]

Prezzo Bill Ruto was, or still is, in New York, it’s hard to keep track of the man, where he travelled to benchmark the wide walkways in the Big Apple. One might wonder what is novel in such thoroughfares, but it does make sense because most walkways in Nairobi have either been grabbed, are blocked, or are decrepit.

The other reason is that Prezzo Ruto has been commuting atop an SUV for such a long time that he risks cramping in the leg. I am not sure why he wouldn’t walk here at home, but I assume “the ground” is hostile, if you believe his impeached former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua aka Riggy G.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

