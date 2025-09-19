×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Behold, the crowning glory of a doctorate from Bus Stop Number 9, Lagos, Nigeria

By Peter Kimani | Sep. 19, 2025

I have exciting news on the personal front: I have been nominated for an honorary doctorate from Crown University, Delaware, in collaboration with an entity called Centre for Public Service Productivity & Development and Association of Pension Desk Practitioners Nigeria.

I have no idea what I have done to merit such lofty recognition in this early stage of my professional life. No citation has been offered, or even whether I have a choice to reject or accept the nomination.

An online search for “Crown University, Delaware,” has yielded a blank, though there is a prompt to look up a different entity called “Crown College.” A search for Centre for Public Service Productivity & Development is identified as Bus Stop Number 9 Ogunlesi St, Onipanu, Lagos, Nigeria.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Well, if the university is at a bus stop, then that’s perfect for those of us from the school of life. The venue for the coronation is indicated as the University of Lagos, a public university in Lagos, Nigeria, that has no affiliations with Crown University, Delaware. It is unclear why the hosts would opt to take their celebrations away from home grounds.

What’s clear, though, is that a fee of $1,000 is required, even though that’s only contingent upon verification from the Programme Coordinator, whose WhatsApp Number is provided, to establish if nominees meet their standards. To “assist the Award Selection Committee in making a final selection,” I am required to email my profile to the aforementioned WhatsApp number.

That means some vetting will be in progress before my honorary doctorate is in the bag, so to speak, even though the email notification started with a congratulatory message affirming my nomination.

By this public notice, I hereby declare that I am least qualified for the award of an honorary doctorate from this school from Bus Stop 9 in Lagos, because I can secure one more cheaply from our very own River Road. Still, there is something to celebrate: Seeing that ordinary folks can earn doctorates based on resumes shared on WhatsApp, Lagos is light years ahead of the rest of us in monetising social media. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Crown University, Delaware Bus Stop Number 9 Nigeria Honorary Doctorate
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
19 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
21 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved