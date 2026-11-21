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FC Nairobi Ltd Commercial Director Taiwo Leo Atieno. [Courtesy]

A new joint venture combining live football, luxury accommodation and electric transport is set to launch in Nairobi as part of a broader push to diversify Kenya’s tourism sector beyond traditional wildlife safaris.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday by FC Nairobi Ltd, Marriott Executive Apartments Nairobi and electric mobility provider ePure, will bundle international matchday experiences with hotel stays, low-emission airport transfers and coastal or wildlife excursions into unified travel packages.

Designed to attract international football supporters, corporate travellers, families and members of the global African diaspora, the commercial platform aims to encourage overseas visitors to extend their stays across Kenya and neighbouring East African destinations.

Under the proposed commercial arrangement, the three partners will coordinate visitor acquisition, international marketing, tourism packaging and long-term business development. Marriott Executive Apartments Nairobi will act as the principal accommodation hub for visiting travellers, integrating hospitality with curated leisure and cultural itineraries.

Meanwhile, ePure will supply electric vehicles for international airport pickups, hotel-to-stadium commutes and local sightseeing tours, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of visitor transport while showcasing clean mobility solutions within Nairobi’s growing hospitality economy.

"We want to establish Nairobi as a recognised international football destination, where visitors come not only to experience football but also to discover Kenya’s rich hospitality, culture, people and extraordinary natural landscapes," said Commercial Director of FC Nairobi Ltd Taiwo Leo Atieno.

"The proposed joint venture represents an opportunity to bring together the essential elements of that experience — professional football, world-class hospitality, sustainable mobility and tourism — within an integrated commercial platform," Atieno added.

According to the club, the venture forms a central pillar of its long-term strategy to build an internationally competitive football institution in Kenya. Revenue and commercial investment generated through the partnership will be channelled into supporting local businesses, creating jobs and funding elite youth development academies for both boys and girls, alongside new sporting infrastructure, digital media operations and international player pathways.

Hospitality executives see the partnership as a timely opportunity to reach emerging travel demographics by pairing major sporting events with established leisure circuits, including beach holidays along Kenya's coast and regional wildlife safaris.

"Kenya is already recognised internationally for its remarkable tourism offering, and football presents an exciting opportunity to introduce the country to new audiences," said Matthew Ngoka, Group Director for Sales and Marketing at Marriott.

"Through this proposed collaboration, we see an opportunity to connect international visitors with the hospitality, culture and experiences that make Nairobi and Kenya such compelling destinations," Ngoka said. "By bringing together football, accommodation, mobility and tourism within a coordinated commercial offering, we believe there is an opportunity to develop new visitor markets and support the long-term growth of Kenya’s hospitality and tourism industries."

To reach overseas markets, FC Nairobi plans to roll out an international ambassador and diaspora engagement programme spanning Africa, Europe, North America and Asia. Through international networks, digital storytelling and cultural partnerships, the club intends to market the curated football-and-travel packages directly to global football communities and diaspora audiences looking to reconnect with the region.