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President William accompanied by Narok leaders during a church service at St Mary’s Girls Senior School grounds in Narok. [George Sayagie, Standard]

A new university has opened in town.

Granted its charter early this month, the International Leadership University promises something this country has lacked for decades: a university that specialises in leadership training.

Several educational institutions in Kenya have been offering leadership training left, right and centre. Still, the prospect of a university that, hopefully, will go beyond dishing out ‘Certificates in Leadership’ to every Tom, Dick and Harry and venture into homegrown research on leadership gives more hope than a mirage on a deserted highway.

In a country where the Good Lord Himself would most probably lose an election to a thief, one can only hope that ILU, formerly a school of theology, will go beyond merely preaching sermons about leadership and begin tackling some of the serious leadership challenges facing this country.

This country needs good leadership more than it needs affordable houses and all of the other high-sounding promises, but more than that, it urgently needs ‘leadership on leadership’ because, in truth, we have peculiar ways of defining leadership.

For starters, we have leadership by noise, characterised by fellows with unbridled tongues that keep moving even in their sleep; a leadership buoyed by sheepish followers who cheer on insults and empty rhetoric. It gets worse when it is combined with ‘leadership by moving around’, whereby, just when you thought you had heard enough noise from one end of the country, it surfaces at the other end: same script, same actors.

Then we have ‘bought leadership’ that sees fellows laundering tonnes of stolen cash by offering to lead the very people they stole from. It shows its hand in leadership by handouts, where well-known charlatans become leaders by throwing cash at the beggars they helped create. It is a kind of leadership that seems to have been taken a notch higher by opening gates to places hitherto out of bounds to beggars.

And just when we thought we had had enough of the leadership of thieves, along comes a new breed called ‘leadership by victimhood’ — fellows who cleverly worm their way into leadership by portraying themselves as victims of the bad leaders they wish to replace, or by whining about how long they have been waiting to become leaders.

Then there is the leadership of the apes: fellows who bully their way into leadership by beating their chests; fellows whose only claim to leadership is their history of being big bullies. It is a style of leadership that, sadly, we see every day on both sides of the political divide — a leadership of threats, ultimatums and endless bragging.

We will not even bother going into ‘leadership by makeup’ because we do not want to be labelled sexist. But it is there: an embarrassing style of leadership that thrives on media appearances and makeup artists, even when its practioners need less makeup and more waking up.

All these peculiar types of leadership in Kenya form vast fields of research for leadership scholars. One last peculiar Kenyan leadership style that could use some research is an usurpation that makes some people leaders simply because they were close relatives of another leader — blatant attempts to circumvent the rules of democracy by creating mini-monarchies where spouses, sons and daughters of some leaders are made leaders even before being vetted for the faintest traces of leadership traits.

Still, unless something is done (and done urgently) about leadership training, the next crop of political leaders in Kenya will probably fail the most basic integrity test; the next crop of economic leaders will probably be thieves who have not been caught, while the next crop of religious leaders will probably be atheists to boot.

Which makes the work of the two professors at ILU — Prof. Kivutha Kibwana and Prof. Tim Kiruhi — clearly cut out: to finally solve the paradox of a deeply religious nation that keeps recycling bad leaders and, while at it, enroll, by all means possible, some of the characters seeking leadership positions, even if it is for chairing a burial committee, for some basic leadership training.