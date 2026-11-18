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President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signs the new constitution into law in Mogadishu on March 8, 2026. [Courtesy, Villa Somalia, X]

Somalia's political divisions are unfolding against a rapidly changing regional and international geopolitical environment characterised by strategic competition, shifting alliances, and competing foreign interests. These developments have profound implications for the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political stability. The fundamental question is whether Somalia’s political leadership can overcome internal divisions, safeguard national sovereignty, and establish a shared vision for the country’s future.

Any meaningful assessment of Somalia’s current political trajectory must acknowledge the significant progress achieved over the past three decades and the indispensable contributions of international partners. The sacrifices of African Union troops, particularly those from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and other contributing countries, have played a critical role in restoring security and supporting Somalia’s state-building process. Many African peacekeepers have lost their lives in pursuit of Somalia’s stability, and their sacrifices deserve lasting recognition and gratitude.

Similarly, the United States, European Union, United Nations, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), African Union, United Kingdom, Turkey and other international partners have provided essential political, financial, humanitarian, and security assistance. Their collective support has helped Somalia transition from prolonged state collapse and institutional dysfunction toward an internationally recognized federal government with a constitutional mandate, diplomatic representation, and institutions that, although still weak, perform essential functions of governance. Somalia could not have achieved this progress without international assistance in state-building, security, humanitarian response, and political reconciliation. These contributions should neither be overlooked nor diminished.

Nevertheless, there is a fundamental distinction between constructive international partnership and foreign interference that undermines national sovereignty. Somalia’s progress should not become an opportunity for external actors to exploit its institutional vulnerabilities and political divisions for geopolitical advantage.

Foreign interference in Somalia predates recent geopolitical developments and has increasingly extended beyond internationally accepted frameworks of diplomatic engagement and legitimate state-to-state cooperation. Particularly concerning is the intensification of proxy-style political competition, including allegations of foreign financing, weapons transfers, and strategic relationships with domestic political actors or terrorist organizations. There are serious concerns that certain external actors seek to Balkanize Somalia into smaller political entities, loosely connected institutionally but increasingly dependent on foreign political, financial, and security patronage.

Somalia’s internal political divisions create opportunities for such interference. Some domestic political actors seek external support to advance grievances against the Federal Government, extend their political tenure, strengthen negotiating positions, or acquire political power. The danger emerges when domestic political ambitions become intertwined with foreign strategic objectives that undermine national sovereignty. The controversial and dangerous efforts by Israel including the Somaliland’s recognition project illustrate concerns about external involvement in Somalia’s territorial affairs. Similarly, allegations of cooperation between Al-Shabaab and certain political opposition elements, including claims of foreign facilitation, raise serious national security questions.

Nevertheless, foreign interference alone cannot explain Somalia’s predicament. The Federal Government must also confront the consequences of its political decisions. The unresolved disagreements surrounding the federal electoral framework have generated significant political tensions. These disputes have contributed to growing mistrust among political stakeholders at a time when national unity is essential.

The government is not merely responsible for identifying national problems; it carries the constitutional and political responsibility to develop credible mechanisms for addressing them. Its policy agenda and national priorities must be transparent to the public, accompanied by institutional accountability and meaningful political consultation. The Federal Government should therefore prioritize inclusive national dialogue, particularly on the electoral framework.

Somalia’s political and governance challenges can be better understood through the public policy concept of the “wicked problem.” In their influential 1973 work, scholars Horst Rittel and Melvin Webber described many public policy problems as complex, interconnected, and resistant to straightforward solutions. Such problems involve competing values, institutional constraints, and political disagreements, making policy trade-offs unavoidable. Progress in one area may require concessions or sacrifices in another.

Somalia’s disputes over electoral arrangements, constitutional governance, and national reconciliation exhibit these characteristics. Addressing them requires political negotiation, institutional adaptation, and recognition that no single political actor possesses a monopoly over legitimate solutions. Democracy, particularly in fragile political environments, is a continuous process of managing competing interests through dialogue, compromise, and accountable institutions.

Politics is inherently competitive and often intense. However, political competition should revolve around alternative ideas, policies, and visions for addressing national challenges. Both the government and opposition should present credible proposals on economic development, security, constitutional governance, and public service delivery, allowing citizens to make informed political decisions. Political disagreement should contribute to better governance rather than become an existential struggle over control of the state.

Equally important is distinguishing legitimate international engagement from political dependence on foreign interests. Somalia cannot afford diplomatic isolation, and cooperation with foreign governments remains essential for trade, investment, security, and development. Opposition figures and federal member-state leaders may legitimately maintain international relationships and advocate shared interests. However, such engagement must respect Somalia’s constitutional framework and the allocation of foreign-affairs authority. Neither opposition actors nor subnational authorities should enter arrangements that exceed their lawful mandates or compromise national sovereignty.

The Federal Government must also recognise that national unity requires public confidence, meaningful engagement with opposition leaders, and ordinary citizens. Political accommodation should not be confused with weakness, just as disagreement should not be equated with hostility toward the nation. Resolving internal disputes is essential to strengthening Somalia’s ability to withstand external pressures and defend its national interests.

Somalia’s international partners should likewise recognise that sustainable stability depends on strengthening legitimate national institutions rather than cultivating competing political dependencies or using Somalia’s internal divisions to further destabilize it. International engagement should reinforce Somalia’s sovereignty, constitutional governance, and institutional capacity. The ultimate objective of security cooperation must be to enable Somali security forces to assume full responsibility for protecting the country, building upon the sacrifices and contributions of African Union forces and other international partners.

Ultimately, the Somalia we should aspire to build is a sovereign, economically independent, politically stable, and institutionally capable state. A country that can finance its essential public responsibilities, secure its territory and international borders, and assume full responsibility for its national defense without perpetual dependence on foreign security arrangements. A Somalia where citizens enjoy fundamental freedoms, equality before the law, access to justice, and meaningful political participation, and where public institutions deliver education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security regardless of clan identity, political affiliation, or geographical location.

Somalia’s achievements over the past three decades demonstrate what national resilience and constructive international partnerships can accomplish. The defining question, however, is where Somalia’s political leaders and citizens can collectively take the country. The answer lies in their willingness to place national sovereignty above foreign patronage, institutional legitimacy above political expediency, and collective national interests above individual political ambitions.

Abdullahi Ali, PhD, Governance, Security, and Public Policy