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Payaza Chief Executive Officer Seyi Ebenezer

From purchasing groceries through mobile phones to processing online orders, settling business invoices and completing merchant transactions, digital payments are now part of everyday commerce.

Behind these routine interactions is an ecosystem comprising commercial banks, payment service providers (PSPs), mobile network operators, technology vendors and financial institutions.

As Kenya’s digital economy grows, the effectiveness of the regulatory framework in supporting market development remains an important consideration.

The entry of Payaza, which has received authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate as a payment service provider, reflects the growing competition in the payments sector.

Its success will depend on its ability to address genuine market needs rather than simply adding another operator.

Regulatory frameworks must also balance innovation and risk management. Excessively high compliance costs could discourage smaller innovators, while insufficient oversight could expose consumers and the financial system to unnecessary risks.

The goal should be to create an environment where established players are challenged to improve, new entrants are encouraged to innovate and consumers remain the primary beneficiaries.

This raises an important question: how will additional participants add value in a high-volume ecosystem where digital payment networks already process billions of shillings daily?

Kenya has an established position in African digital financial services, supported by widespread mobile money adoption, merchant payment infrastructure and demand for cashless transactions.

Figures reported by the Kenya News Agency indicate that the M-PESA ecosystem processed approximately 46.41 billion transactions valued at Sh41.68 trillion during the 2025/26 financial year, demonstrating the scale of the market and the challenge facing new entrants seeking market share.

Across Africa, fintech infrastructure continues to expand to support regional and cross-border trade. Companies such as Paystack, Cellulant, Moniepoint and Payaza reflect the growing demand for systems that connect businesses, merchants and consumers across different markets.

For Payaza, securing a licence provides the regulatory foundation for its operations, but commercial success will depend on differentiation.

New entrants must demonstrate tangible advantages, including competitive pricing, faster settlement, platform reliability, improved merchant workflows and streamlined cross-border transactions.

These capabilities are particularly important for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which rely on affordable and dependable payment infrastructure to protect their operating margins.

Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, under the leadership of Founder and Chief Executive Officer Seyi Ebenezer, Payaza has expanded its operations across 31 countries in Africa, North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Oceania. Its African markets include Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa, while its international corridors extend to the UK, Canada, the US, China, including Hong Kong, and Latin America.

The company was bootstrapped and has funded its expansion through revenue and commercial paper.

As East Africa's digital payments market grows, the region presents opportunities for providers seeking to support merchants and exporters.

Mobile money transactions reached Sh8.7 trillion in 2024, equivalent to more than half of Kenya's GDP, according to the Central Bank of Kenya.

Payaza's market strategy focuses on supporting local merchants and exporters through cross-border transfer solutions, merchant acquiring infrastructure and specialised e-commerce tools.

The true measure of Kenya's digital payments evolution will not be the number of licences issued, transaction volumes or the number of fintech enterprises operating across Africa.

It will be the practical impact on businesses and consumers: enabling small business owners to receive payments without unnecessary delays, allowing consumers to transact safely and affordably and helping organisations conduct cross-border operations efficiently.

Ultimately, the future of digital payments should go beyond accelerating the movement of money to supporting broader, long-term market development.

The author is Seyi Ebenezer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Payaza.