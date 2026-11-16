Last week, I ventured into the rather dangerous territory of generational commentary. I wrote about how our largely uneducated parents of the 1980s and 1990s, armed with little more than determination, discipline and an almost frightening understanding of the cane, managed to raise pilots, engineers, doctors, teachers, professors and other professionals. Yet, somewhat ironically, some of today's highly educated parents, with their PhDs, professorships, impressive CVs and carefully landscaped homes, appear to be struggling to persuade their children to wake up, take a shower, eat breakfast and occasionally remember that school is not a government-sponsored holiday.

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