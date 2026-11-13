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Kajiado race will be interesting to watch as Lenku exits the scene

By Okech Kendo | Nov. 13, 2026
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Kajiado Governor and FEDA party leader Joseph Ole Lenku during the unveiling of the party at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on November 6, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

As the 2027 elections approach, Kajiado is shaping up for another competitive gubernatorial contest with prominent figures seeking to occupy the county’s executive office. Joseph Ole Lenku is serving his second and final term as governor and therefore will not be on the ballot.

Among those in the race is State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito, a former Kajiado South MP, who has the advantage of having previously contested the gubernatorial seat. In 2022, he came close to unseating incumbent Joseph Ole Lenku, garnering 111,725 votes against Lenku’s 117,600. The narrow margin demonstrated his countywide electoral appeal.

However, the 2027 contest presents a different political landscape, with several aspirants positioning themselves for the coveted seat. Among those associated with the emerging race are former Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, Senator Samuel Ole Seki, Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho, former governor David Nkedianye and Tarayia Ole Kores. 

Each aspirant brings a different political network, constituency of support and leadership proposition. Beyond party politics, the Maasai leadership factor is likely to feature prominently in determining the direction of the contest. Kajiado’s political landscape is deeply intertwined with Maa cultural identity, age-set institutions, clan relationships and questions of community representation.  

Although the county has a substantial population of other communities, Maasai political influence remains an important consideration in the electoral calculus. The all-Maa field of aspirants disabuses the notion of an endangered indigenous representation of the hospitable pastoral community.

The 2022 contest illustrated how clan dynamics can shape political alliances. The competition between the Orokiteng and Odomong’i clans and how rival candidates from related clan groupings could divide support. The aspirants’ challenge will therefore extend beyond mobilising their traditional political support. They will need to build alliances across Maasai sections. They will also have to appeal to non-Maasai voters, particularly in metropolitan peri-urban areas such as Ngong, Kitengela, Kiserian and Ongata Rongai.

The question of who best represents the broader interests of the Maasai community while accommodating Kajiado’s internal diversity could become a significant campaign theme. Metito, a former CS for Internal security,  must recalibrate to claim the prize he narrowly lost in 2022. Tobiko brings parliamentary experience and an established political profile, while Ole Seki has the advantage of his senatorial position and countywide political exposure.

Moshisho’s position as deputy governor gives him familiarity with the county administration and its political networks. Nkedianye, having served as the county’s first governor, also retains a political profile that could feature in the contest.

Party nominations will be another defining factor. The relationship between UDA’s national leadership and local aspirants could influence the nomination process. For Metito, his association with the national administration through his State House position is a prominent feature of his political profile. However, national connections do not automatically translate into grassroots electoral support.

Some early opinion polls have placed Metito ahead in the 2027 race. An August 2026 Mizani Africa survey placed him at 55.6 per cent, while an October Mwelekeo Insights online poll, he recorded 25.4 per cent against 21.7 per cent for Tobiko, and 21.2 per cent for Ole Seki. All said and done, it’s thorough groundwork will make the difference between winning and losing an election that will test the Maa leadership.

Mr Okech is a university journalism lecturer

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