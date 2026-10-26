ODM leaders should leave Ida to mourn her husband in peace

Mama Ida Odinga. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A year after Raila Odinga passed on, the fear that once shielded his family is gone. Some politicians in the ODM party are now climbing over his grave to settle scores, and a widow is left to defend her grief in public.

Treasury CS John Mbadi provided the clearest rupture. When Mama Ida Odinga criticised leaders who boycotted her husband's first anniversary in Bondo, he warned: "Do not provoke us," accusing her of entitlement. Mr Mbadi’s argument that loyalty to Raila is non-transferable misses the point. Ida asked for no position and no loyalty. She asked for decency.