Why launch of AfCRA matters for African countries and the world

On October 7 in Mauritius, Africa takes an important step toward reshaping its relationship with global capital markets.
The launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) is a statement of confidence in Africa’s future. It is part of a broader message resonating across the continent: We don’t need aid or charity; we need fairness. We need to ensure appropriate context and accuracy.
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