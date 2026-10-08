Uhuru vs Ruto: When an alligator tells you the crocodile is sick...

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto during the burial of Raila Odinga at Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

During the 2022 epic Raila Odinga Versus William Ruto presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, Lawyer Willis Otieno famously asked, "When an alligator comes out of the water and tells you that the crocodile is sick, do you doubt him?"

The last few weeks have been a time like no other. It has been a time of “revelations”. Dr Ruto, while on a whirlwind tour of Luo Nyanza, lambasted Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly sabotaging his administration by sponsoring the Opposition. Days later, on September 22, 2026, Mr Kenyatta made an earth-shaking revelation: He claimed that it was, in fact, Raila who won the 2022 presidential election. Kenyatta revealed that he was convinced Raila won the popular vote but was denied the presidency through ‘electoral mischief’.