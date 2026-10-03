Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

The steady hand behind the bewitching voice

By Victor Kariuki | Oct. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Fred Obachi Machoka, the celebrated voice behind Kenya’s enduring love for rhumba. [Courtesy]

Prof Egara Kabaji is right that Fred Obachi Machoka's voice has bewitched Kenya, and possibly beyond. Over the years since his days at the national broadcaster VOK, now KBC, many of us, across all ages, fell in love with rhumba. There was a time when the music was tied to class; if you drove a Mercedes-Benz or a Land Cruiser – not even owned, just drove – you loved rhumba. But our retired general made it a treasured fireside commodity for everyone.

Where I differ is on how it happened. Kabaji describes a deliberate spell. Yet no host, however gifted, can force an audience to adore a show. Talent gets you noticed. It does not keep you standing.

Kabaji likens his shows to the old storyteller by the fireside. Let me extend the image. No fireside storyteller was born one. Someone older sat them down, corrected them, and taught them when to pause, when to joke and when to stop. The microphone is only a bigger fireside, and Machoka, too, had an elder.

His entry into radio was pure luck. In 1975, while still an officer in the General Service Unit (GSU), he entered a Sanyo radio talent competition dubbed "SANYO juu SANYO tops". He won and travelled all the way to Nairobi to collect his prize, a Sanyo radio. Then, a producer from Voice of Kenya (VOK), now KBC, was mesmerised by his unique, deep, natural baritone and invited the young officer to work with him. That voice catapulted him into recognition, and he eventually resigned from the GSU to venture into broadcasting.

But a great voice alone does not make a legend. Unlike several of our fallen celebrities, Uncle Fred had someone who guided him. By Machoka's own account, the late Said Amarika Sonko patiently taught him everything and moulded him into our King of Rhumba, including how to handle the limelight. Fame arrives faster than wisdom, and someone has to bridge the gap. I attribute Machoka's fascinating 50 years in radio, honoured by the Media Council of Kenya, not only to hard work but also to his support system.

Consider what happens without one. Martin Kamotho, a.k.a. Githeri Man, was showered with money, land and other gifts, including the Head of State Commendation from former president Uhuru Kenyatta. Corporates, Safaricom among them, scrambled for him as a brand ambassador. Yet nobody was there to guide him, and all that attention simply greased his slip.

By his own admission, the world proved cruel. Fame and wealth lured him into alcoholism, which is devastating enough on its own. He has said those who "sponsored" him should have noticed his existing drinking problem. Rehabilitation was publicised, perhaps too publicly. It did not hold. Then came the photograph of him blacked out on a trolley, which angered thousands online.

It was easy to condemn him. Many wished they had received even a whiff of his opportunity, and called him ungrateful and wasteful. But the truth is, he was just a man handed a national stage, with no one to show him where the right steps were. As predicted, his fame faded as swiftly as it had come and he was forced to withdraw from the public eye. Today he leads a quiet, modest life in Kayole, occasionally appealing for public support.

Machoka, by contrast, seized his moment and rebuilt his life around his fame. Radio technology and audiences have changed; the internet has arrived, yet he remains relevant. He has probably secured a comfortable retirement, with a ranch in Kajiado County run by his son Victor. All because someone held his hand.

This matters more today than it did in 1975. Social media can make a stranger famous by lunchtime, with corporates, politicians and well-wishers arriving by evening. Kenya is good at producing sudden stars. We are poor at producing Sonkos: patient elders who teach a newcomer to handle money, praise and envy before the cameras leave.

Kabaji says artists rule by occupying the imagination of their audience. True. But that is a crowded, unforgiving space; few stay there for half a century without someone who taught them how to stand. Happy belated birthday, Uncle Fred.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Fred Obachi Machoka Said Amarika Sonko Kenyan Radio Uncle Fred
.

Latest Stories

Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector
Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector
Business
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unite or perish, Uhuru tells Opposition leaders
By Amos Kiarie 3 hrs ago
Unite or perish, Uhuru tells Opposition leaders
Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved