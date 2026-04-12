What MPs owe the media is more than money

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A section of MPs during the Parliament Session after the long recess . February 11th,2025.[Elvis Ogina/Standard]

There is an old temptation in politics, to praise the press in principle, use it in practice, and resent it the moment it begins to do its real work. That temptation is written all over the National Assembly’s decision to reject the proposed allocation meant to settle debts owed to media houses.

This was presented as a matter of public finance. In one sense, it is. Parliament is entitled to interrogate expenditure and to refuse what it considers unjustified. But that account is too neat, and far too convenient. The decision has a wider meaning, and the country should be honest enough to say so.

It comes at a moment when the standing, record, and usefulness of Members of Parliament are likely to come under increasingly close public scrutiny as Kenya moves steadily and unmistakably towards the 2027 general election. To leave the press carrying the weight of unpaid State obligations at such a moment is not politically innocent.

The media is not just another trader waiting to be paid by the government. It occupies a more delicate and more important place than that. It is one of the few institutions through which citizens can keep public officials under continuous inspection between elections. It records what power says, what power does, and, just as importantly, what power would prefer forgotten.

It watches committees, budgets, scandals, contradictions, absences, sudden conversions, selective outrage, and the familiar theatre by which poor performance is dressed up as public service. That labour is neither romantic nor cost-free. It is institutional work, and institutions survive on material support.

That is the part Parliament appears unwilling to confront. A press may be formally free and yet materially weakened. One can preserve the language of freedom while steadily hollowing out the conditions that make freedom worth having. Newsrooms do not run on constitutional tribute. They run on payroll, transport, cameras, field reporting, legal advice, editing, research, and time.

The public sees the finished story. It does not always see the cost of producing one. When media houses are denied payment for services already rendered, the injury is not confined to ledgers and boardrooms. It reaches the newsroom floor. It alters judgment. It narrows the room for editorial courage. It makes reporting harder to sustain.

That is why this decision deserves to be called what it is: an injury to press freedom, even if no law has been passed against journalists and no censor has arrived at the door.

Power has never relied on crude methods alone. It rarely needs to. A press can be weakened quietly. It can be made fragile through debt, uncertainty, and exposure. It can be left too burdened to investigate deeply, too stretched to report widely, too anxious to offend those who can make survival harder. That is not the spectacular face of repression. It is the administrative face of it. More discreet, more respectable, and often more effective.

The timing makes the matter worse. Kenya is approaching the period in which MPs will increasingly seek public endorsement for another term. Their speeches will grow louder. Their public relations machinery will become busier. Constituency narratives will be carefully arranged. Records will be rewritten in real time. Failures will be blamed elsewhere.

Promises will be repackaged as achievements. In such a season, the country does not need a thinner press. It needs a stubborn one. It needs journalists with the means to compare claims with records, budget with outcome, attendance with rhetoric, and public office with public value.

That scrutiny will not come from nowhere. It will come from institutions with the capacity to remember.

This is what makes Parliament’s decision so short-sighted. It risks weakening one of the very few sites from which meaningful political accountability can be organised before an election. A cash-strapped press is not merely a struggling industry. It is a democratic warning sign. Citizens cannot judge their representatives well if the institutions tasked with gathering, testing, and publishing public facts are themselves being pushed into a more precarious existence.

Of course, some will insist that the issue is being exaggerated, that a rejected allocation does not amount to hostility towards the media. But democratic decay rarely announces itself in grand language.

It often appears first in the ordinary decisions by which public institutions show what they truly value. A legislature serious about accountability would understand that payment of lawful debts owed to the press is not charity. It is part of maintaining the conditions under which public scrutiny remains possible.

The State cannot consume media services, benefit from media reach, and then retreat into the language of austerity when payment becomes due. That is not discipline. It is opportunism.

The deeper loss, in the end, will not be suffered by media owners alone. It will be suffered by the public. For when the press is weakened, what declines with it is not only revenue or reach, but the citizen’s ability to see power clearly. Parliament should reflect carefully on the message it has sent. One cannot claim devotion to democracy while helping place its watchdog on a shorter leash.