Society would gain immensely if it invests more in women

There is a photo that has circulated widely online for some time now. It shows a man and a woman preparing to start a race. The man stands ready, leaning forward with confidence, almost impatient to take off. The woman, on the other hand, looks anxious but determined. On her back is a baby. At her side are cooking pans. In front of her lies a heap of laundry she must somehow clear. For generations, women have been expected to run the race of life while carrying far more than their share of the load.

One of this year’s International Women’s Day themes, “Give to Gain’ may sound vague, but it offers a powerful lens through which to rethink how society approaches women’s progress. The theme challenges a long standing pattern in which women are praised for overcoming obstacles that should never have been placed in their path in the first place. For generations, women have been expected to nurture families, strengthen communities and hold together society’s fabric while navigating systems that were never designed with them in mind.

Right from their homes, women are expected to give until they have nothing left to give. They are celebrated for being strong even when they are falling apart from mental, physical and financial strain. It is common to hear women being praised for staying in environments that literally choke them in the name of preserving the family. It completely escapes us that a woman in that state is incapable of offering the right care for the family to flourish.

The same pattern extends into the workplace, the business environment and even corridors of power. Women often run their professional race weighed down by unnecessary burdens as society places disproportionate responsibilities on them. In some work places, women still face subtle hostility, systemic bullying or wage disparities that undervalue their contributions. In leadership the bar is so disproportionate, what is expected of women morally and financially is nothing close to what is expected of their male counterparts.

This is precisely why the ‘Give to Gain’ theme resonates. History has shown countless times that when women thrive, societies thrive. Supporting women is not an act of charity but an investment in sustainable progress. When women have access to education, capital, safe working environments and meaningful leadership opportunities, the benefits are far reaching. Families become more stable, businesses thrive and communities are ultimately strengthened.

However, the ‘give’ in this conversation must go beyond symbolic gestures. Gender inclusion must not be reduced to tokenism. It is not about adding women to panels or boards just to be seen to comply to representation rules. The giving here is not about decorative additions to leadership roles but of actual substantive factoring of women based on merit, qualifications and strength. Anything else does little to change the structural barriers that women face.

Giving here means sincerely investing in women’s potential. It means creating and enhancing existing policies that support and accommodate the realities of womanhood instead of penalising them. Recently, the Nairobi County Government approved a policy allowing female county employees menstrual health days. The proposal was widely mocked including by some women. Yet policies like these, that recognise biological realities, are precisely the kind that allow women who need them to perform at their best.

Giving to women means financial systems that treat women entrepreneurs as credible partners and not risky borrowers. Removing barriers such as property based collateral requirements would unlock great potential among women in business.

Supporting women means workplaces that offer genuine equal opportunity. It means creating environments where women are not just participants but co-builders shaping the future of their organisations.

At the same time, this conversation challenges women too. As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. When opportunities arise, women must step forward to deliver with competence, integrity and excellence. The gender card can no longer hold. Every opportunity is a chance to represent the sisterhood with distinction.

Women have already given immensely to building societies often with minimal support. Imagine the possibilities if society chose to invest fully in their potential.

- Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant