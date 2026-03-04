Is this the Beginning of the Sifunation of Kenyan Politics?

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Parliament on March 17, 2025 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Prof Egara Kabaji argues that the world does not revolve around women and money, as many people believe; it revolves around stories. What competes in the public arena are stories. Whoever tells the most compelling story captures the audience's imagination and wins the hearts of the people. That is why Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is a significant figure this political season. He does not command armies or control state funds, but he understands the power of narrative and how it shapes public perception.

Sifuna is no longer just a name; he is an idea, a metaphor. He represents a style of politics that is sharp, articulate and confrontational. His name has become shorthand for a certain kind of political energy that thrives on bold framing and the defence of positions with rhetorical precision. In this sense, “Sifuna” signals a narrative posture or a way of speaking to power and to the public that turns political debate into a compelling theatre.

That is why I think what we are experiencing is “Sifunation” of Kenyan politics. It is that moment when a proper noun begins to mutate into a verb and stretches into an adjective. This happens when an individual’s presence dissolves into a political mood. To sifunate is to challenge inherited scripts. It is to refuse the tired grammar of ethnic arithmetic and patronage politics.

The “Sifunation” of Kenyan politics is significant because it signals the restlessness of “tribeless” Kenyans, who are fatigued by the ritual invocation of surnames as destiny. It gestures toward a generation that is less enchanted by ethnic kingpins and more persuaded by clarity of thought, boldness of speech, and the courage to confront power in real time. It is the politics of young people who livestream their discontent and fact-check their leaders.

In this evolving vocabulary, “Sifunation” is no longer just about a politician; it becomes a descriptive term. A speech can be characterised as sifunated: Sharp, combative, or rhetorically agile. A campaign can be sifunated, disruptive, narrative-driven, and unapologetic. A movement can sifunate the public sphere by redirecting focus from identity to ideology and from lineage to logic.

This is not about symbolic transformation. Every political epoch invents its metaphors. Just as earlier eras were defined by the language of liberation or reform, this season may well be defined by the language of narrative insurgency. The Sifunation of Kenyan politics, then, is the story of citizens who are demanding a new order, rewriting the script of belonging, and declaring that the future will not be negotiated solely in the backrooms of ethnic barons but in the open marketplace of ideas.

Whether this metaphor will harden into a movement or fade into a moment remains to be seen. But for now, the word hovers in the air charged, restless, orgasmic and insistently generational.

Sifuna strikes one as a modern-day Mark Antony in Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. He advances a narrative that contests the dominant script, much as Antony counters the conspirators' moral certainty. In this play, Brutus persuades Rome that the assassination of Caesar is an act of civic virtue. The crowd is seduced by the language of honour and republican loyalty and accepts the justification without hesitation. Then Mark Antony rises. Through layered irony and calculated restraint, he unsettles the conviction that had gripped the masses. He does not launch a frontal attack; instead, he tells a different story. He reframes memory and plants doubt. Within moments, Rome begins to reconsider what it had so confidently endorsed.

That is what I call the power of a fresh narrative. It does not shout but reorders meaning. It contradicts and recasts the moral landscape. In this sense, Sifuna’s political craft lies in rebuttal and in reframing. He enters an already crowded arena of accusations and counter-accusations and asks the public to see events through a different lens.

Like Antony, he seems to understand that crowds rarely move because of facts alone. They move because of stories that reinterpret those facts and reorganise emotion. He is narrating the nation back to itself and suggests that Kenya may not be travelling the road it was promised. Through rhetorical precision, he has articulated anxieties that many citizens feel but struggle to frame. That is the subtlety of persuasive language.

Let us think of Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe in this context. Okonkwo possesses physical courage and personal conviction, yet he lacks the rhetorical elasticity required to unite his Igbo people against colonial intrusion. His tragedy is that he fights alone and cannot narrate a collective future compelling enough to move Umuofia. Strength without persuasive storytelling fractures into isolation.

Why has Sifuna captured the imagination of the nation? It is because he seems to understand that the youth do not pledge loyalty to personalities as much as they rally around ideas. They seek vision. The emerging chant, “Sisi ni Sifuna,” is therefore a metaphor of identification. It signals that Sifuna’s rhetoric has struck a generational chord, reassuring young Kenyans that boldness is not arrogance and that participation in national leadership is not the preserve of a distant elite.

It appears that the battle for 2027 is already taking shape. It will not be won merely by the arithmetic of coalitions but by the force of narrative. The contest is not simply about positions within party hierarchies or proximity to power, as Oburu Odinga may think. It is about which narrative captures the national imagination.

This returns me to what Professor Egara Kabaji has often argued: That the world is not ultimately controlled by money or by desire, but by stories. Those who master narrative shape. If the present political moment feels charged, then it is because Kenya is listening to the story that best explains its anxieties and animates its hopes.