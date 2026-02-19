How to ensure 2027 General Election is free of violence

Audio By Vocalize

Ballot boxes at Ruaraka constituency tallying centre, Stima Club, Nairobi, on August 11, 2022 . [File, Standard]

The past two years have presented a much-needed opportunity for reforms in how we do our politics. By far, the most significant is the pragmatic change in how young Kenyans view and participate in politics.

While it is no longer business as usual, the greatest threat to national cohesion and security has emerged. Polarisation as a tactic of radicalisation and extremism.

Last week, Ustawi-Ke and the Inter-Parties Youth Forum (IPYF) undertook a training for youth political leaders on countering political extremism.

As we head to the 2027 General Election, the air in Kenya is thick with the familiar static of political realignment. For the youth, who make up over 75 per cent of our population, this is not just another electoral cycle; it is a defining moment for our democratic resilience. As we concluded the intensive training on ‘Bridging the Divide,’ it was clear that our role as youth leaders, legal practitioners, and political actors is to transition from being the foot-soldiers of polarisation to the architects of peace.

Political radicalisation in Kenya often manifests in two dimensions. The radicalisation of opinion (what we think) and the radicalisation of action. While the former is a byproduct of a vibrant democracy, the latter often slides into the territory governed by the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

We must be clear: The recruitment of youth into violent extremist groups or the use of violence to effect societal change is a criminal offence. Under the POTA, acts that once seemed like “political heat” can cross the line into the incitement of terrorist acts, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years.

As a lawyer, I remind my peers all the time that the “Power Backbone” of secrecy and misdirection, tactics often borrowed from the 48 Laws of Power, can easily lead a young person from a political rally to a prison cell.

Achilles’ heel

Our political landscape is governed by a raft of laws designed to ensure cohesion, yet implementation remains our Achilles’ heel. The Political Parties Act, for instance, provides the framework for party management. However, parties must move beyond “symbolic tokenism.” The Constitution and Article 100 must promote the representation of marginalised groups, including the youth.

We must also strictly avoid the use of threatening or abusive words likely to stir up ethnic hatred as stipulated in the National Cohesion and Integration Act. The law is clear: The weaponisation of our diversity is a crime against the state.

To ensure the upcoming election does not mirror the “frustrated renewals” of our past, I propose the following. One, that we enforce the Political Parties Act. Political parties must be held accountable for the safety and meaningful participation of youth. We need a shift from loyalty based on dependence to inclusion based on merit.

Two, implement legislative inclusion. Parties should adopt the recommendations we proposed from the Manifesto Yetu Consortium, ensuring that youth-led policy briefs on community issues are integrated directly into party platforms.

Three, with the rise of “Computational Propaganda,” we must use our digital fluency to combat disinformation. Fourth, implementing the youth peace charter. We must adopt the “soft approaches” of the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism, focusing on employment, life skills, and psychological resilience to insulate ourselves against political manipulation.

-Ms. Gachui is a politician and lawyer