Ruto won't take us to Singapore, but he can alter Kenya's course

President William Ruto with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Loong at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

One of the most prominent recent promises by President William Ruto is his vision to transform Kenya into a first world country, developed and industrialised economy. It is a vision that has resonated well with Kenyans, given the rising expectations of better services and a higher quality of life.

He has often stated he will take us to 'Singapore'. It is a phrase that stirs emotions, since every Kenyan aspires to live better than their parents, and to a nation that Kenya’s place is not in the global South. But is it realistic?