Ugandans need to wake up and smell the coffee

Supporters of National Unity Platform (NPU) presidential candidate and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, run to take cover from tear gas fired by Ugandan police officers during a dispersal operation following his presidential campaign rally in Kampala, on November 24, 2025. [AFP]

I have noted with keen interest that Uganda has several colonial relic names that still hang over this majestic nation’s neck, once christened the “pearl of Africa” in 1908 by former UK war Prime Minister Winston Churchill. I have so much admiration and respect for the country and its people.

But we are now in the 21st century and over six decades after independence, Ugandans must move forward and hold their heads high with pride, celebrating their triumph over colonialism. This is, after all, the nation of the famous Baganda, Bunyoro and Toro Kingdoms. The nation that fought Christianity to protect its cultural identity, the nation where Bishop James Hanington paid the price on October 29, 1885, for trying to advance Christian values over traditions.

Yet colonialism under the British empire repackaged Uganda and left the colonial stain of exploitation, mental slavery and lasting damage to Uganda and many nations across Africa that were left psychologically and culturally traumatised.

Yet, under this gay cloud of a painful colonial past, I fail to understand why Uganda’s highest mountains – The Ruwenzori’s bear such names including Mount Stanley (with Margherita Peak), Mount Speke, Mount Baker, Mount Gessi, Mount Emin, and Mount Luigi da Savoia and the icing on the cake – the famous Albertine Rift, famous as the "Mountains of the Moon".

The list does not end there. You have the Fort Portal State Lodge, Murchison Falls National Park and the Queen Elizabeth National Park. Then you enter the capital city, Kampala and are astounded by the relics of a colonial past proudly greeting you.

Kampala still has many streets named after British colonial figures and royalty, including Speke Road, Lugard Road, Colville Street, King George VI Way, Portal Avenue, and Prince Charles Drive, honouring explorers (Speke), colonial administrators (Lugard, Colville, Johnston), and British royals.

Uganda, it appears, really enjoyed colonialism and will not let go of these relics of a painful past. It behoves me, why?

The damage done by colonialism is nothing to be proud of. After all, Africa was only important to European colonisers for its raw material and labour. And tragically, the story continues to date with the connivance of corrupt regimes.

Here is just a sample of names that can replace those disturbing colonial names: Charles Lwanga and Kizito (martyrs), Stephen Kiprotich (Olympic marathon gold medalist), Robert Serumaga, Ibrahim Sekagya (Famous footballer), Juliana Kanyomozi (musician), Okot P’Bitek (writer), John Ruganda, Janet Museveni, Rebecca Kadaga, Miria Matembe, among others.

There are hundreds of indigenous names that can replace the foreign names that are emblazoned on the roads, national parks and monuments. Ugandans paid a heavy price for their Uhuru. The British who colonised this nation are still laughing their heads off every time they land in Entebbe and are planning a trip to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Probably thinking, despite the humiliation and pain we inflicted on Uganda, they are still proud of what we did and are still wearing our names. Still, my message to Ugandans is, please wake up and smell the coffee.

The writer is a freelance journalist and communications consultant based in Nairobi, Kenya