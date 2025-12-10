×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal

By John Mbadi | Dec. 10, 2025

On 25 June 2024, Kenya witnessed a moment that will be remembered for years to come. Across cities and towns, a youthful voice rose and it is undisputed that this Gen Z awakening was a powerful reminder that citizens expect fairness, accountability, and transparency in the management of public finances. The moment challenged the way public policy is conceived, communicated, and executed. The protests were more than a reaction to specific tax proposals; they were a call for a new social contract, demanding that public sentiment serves as the compass guiding national decisions.

The rejection of key revenue measures forced a recalibration of Kenya’s fiscal framework. In response, the National Treasury unveiled MTP IV, 2023–2027, initiating a fiscal consolidation agenda focused on broadening the tax base, reducing reliance on debt, and adopting innovative, sustainable approaches to financing national development. This was not mere technical adjustment but was a pivotal shift, aligning planning and resource mobilization with economic realities and societal expectations, anchored in zero-based budgeting.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Govt Debt Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Kenya Debt National Treasury
.

Latest Stories

Macro questions as universal declaration of human rights turns 77
Macro questions as universal declaration of human rights turns 77
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
1 hr ago
When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal
Opinion
By John Mbadi
1 hr ago
Heavy security, empty streets as Tanzania suppresses planned demos
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC seeks powers to reject party lists that fail two-thirds rule test
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
IEBC seeks powers to reject party lists that fail two-thirds rule test
CBK cuts key rate to spur festive season lending
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
CBK cuts key rate to spur festive season lending
Betty Bayo mum demands inquest over 'mysterious' daughter death
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Betty Bayo mum demands inquest over 'mysterious' daughter death
When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal
By John Mbadi 1 hr ago
When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved