When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal

On 25 June 2024, Kenya witnessed a moment that will be remembered for years to come. Across cities and towns, a youthful voice rose and it is undisputed that this Gen Z awakening was a powerful reminder that citizens expect fairness, accountability, and transparency in the management of public finances. The moment challenged the way public policy is conceived, communicated, and executed. The protests were more than a reaction to specific tax proposals; they were a call for a new social contract, demanding that public sentiment serves as the compass guiding national decisions.

The rejection of key revenue measures forced a recalibration of Kenya’s fiscal framework. In response, the National Treasury unveiled MTP IV, 2023–2027, initiating a fiscal consolidation agenda focused on broadening the tax base, reducing reliance on debt, and adopting innovative, sustainable approaches to financing national development. This was not mere technical adjustment but was a pivotal shift, aligning planning and resource mobilization with economic realities and societal expectations, anchored in zero-based budgeting.