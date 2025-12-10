×
Mbadi: When Kenyans spoke, we listened

By John Mbadi | Dec. 10, 2025

On 25 June 2024, Kenya witnessed a moment that will be remembered for years to come. Across cities and towns, a youthful voice rose and it is undisputed that this Gen Z awakening was a powerful reminder that citizens expect fairness, accountability, and transparency in the management of public finances. The moment challenged the way public policy is conceived, communicated, and executed. The protests were more than a reaction to specific tax proposals; they were a call for a new social contract, demanding that public sentiment serves as the compass guiding national decisions.

