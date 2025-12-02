Safety to take centre stage as Kenya enters new construction era

Ongoing construction of Kenol- Sagana - Marwa highway. [File, Standard]

The construction sector plays a pivotal role in the economy, contributing 6.6 per cent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics estimates that in 2023, 419,700 individuals were employed as masons, plumbers, welders, equipment operators, architects, and engineers.

Despite its significant contribution to economic growth and employment, the sector faces persistent challenges regarding occupational safety and health (OSH), with an alarming rate of accidents resulting in an average of 64 fatalities per 100,000 employees annually.

According to the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra), the number of people employed in the construction sector has expanded.

Despite this, the sector has increasingly experienced a higher number of accidents.

Between 2015 and 2023, there were 9,071 cases of reported injuries of varying severity; 6,307 cases were minor, not requiring time off duty, 1,890 required up to three days off, 810 required over four days off duty, and 64 were fatal cases.

Increased accidents

This is attributed to inadequate knowledge and awareness of health and safety by workers and non-compliance with safety regulations as the key contributing factors to increased accidents in construction sites in Kenya.

Losing workers to injury or illness, even for a short time, can cause significant disruption and cost to you as well as the workers and their families. It can also damage workplace morale, productivity, turnover, and reputation.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has a unified and comprehensive safety management framework that applies across all its project sites, including ports, railways, stadiums, dams, and road construction.

The company’s system is built on international best practices, strict compliance with local regulations, and continuous improvement. It implements standardised procedures for risk assessment, worker training, emergency preparedness, incident reporting, and environmental protection.

This ensures that every site, regardless of its size or complexity, operates with the same high level of safety and operational discipline.

The company also consistently deploys advanced structural-monitoring systems and modern engineering technologies across its project sites in Kenya. It utilises real-time monitoring devices, high-precision surveying equipment, digital construction management tools, and internationally recognised quality-control technologies.

These innovations allow the company to enhance safety, improve accuracy, detect structural issues early, and ensure long-term durability of all its infrastructure projects.

Before construction begins, CRBC undertakes a comprehensive set of precautionary measures that go far beyond standard mobilisation. First, the company conducts detailed site surveys, geotechnical investigations, and hazard assessments to identify any physical, environmental, or structural risks.

It also performs an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), workplace registration, applies for Work Injury Benefits Act, 2007. (WIBA) and prepares mitigation plans in accordance with National Environment Management Authority (Nema) or OSHA requirements.

Additionally, it ensures the site is properly secured. This includes fencing, access control points with both police and local guards, signage, and the establishment of clear vehicle or foot traffic management routes.

Statutory audits

Utilities such as electricity lines, water pipes, and fibre-optic cables are mapped and protected. CRBC conducts safety audits on a regular and structured basis to ensure full compliance with national regulations and global best practices. Internally, the company carries out monthly safety audits across all project sites to identify risks early and strengthen our preventive measures.

In addition, it fully complies with the annual statutory audits required under the OSHA 2007 laws of Kenya, which are conducted by accredited safety and health advisors.

The company then carries out induction training for all workers, reviews emergency response procedures, and designates muster points, first-aid stations, safety experience area and fire-control equipment.

These measures guarantee that by the time construction starts, the site is safe, well-organised, and fully compliant with safety and environmental standards.

In the event of an accident, the company activates a well-coordinated emergency-response system designed to minimise injury and prevent loss of life.

The first step is immediate first-aid intervention by the trained emergency response team, who are stationed on site at all times.

Simultaneously, the area is secured to prevent further harm, and all ongoing operations in the vicinity are halted.

As Kenya ushers in a new era of modern infrastructure, President William Ruto’s launch of the smarter highway highlights a clear message: safety is non-negotiable.

Strengthening safety culture at construction sites is crucial for protecting workers, improving project results, and creating a safer future for the sector.

-The author is a media practitioner and Phd candidate.