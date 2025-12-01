How drones are transforming Kenya's security, agriculture and healthcare sectors

Kenya has emerged as one of Africa's leading markets for drone technology, with applications now spanning security, healthcare, agriculture and wildlife management. This rapid adoption positions the country at the forefront of unmanned aerial innovation on the continent, demonstrating how drones can address critical challenges across multiple sectors.

The regulatory framework underpinning this growth came into effect following extensive consultation with industry stakeholders. The government introduced the Civil Aviation (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations (2020) that inform the governance, commercial and private use of drones in Kenya. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) acts as the regulatory body, maintaining a detailed database of all licences issued for drone operations. Under the regulations, commercial drone operators, operation certificates and registered drone pilots must hold a Remote Pilot License (RPL) to operate within the aerial vehicle.

Drones will play an increasingly important role in the government’s efforts to maintain security within and around Kenyan borders. The threat of terrorist attacks and security incidents instigated by non-state actors will remain an area of concern for the duration of the Kenyan Defence Forces’ regional peacekeeping missions. In September, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo announced a modernised border security strategy that incorporates the use of drones to mitigate threats that arise from Kenya’s porous borders with Ethiopia and Somalia.

Drones have also changed the private security industry. By leveraging AI-driven detection, private security companies can use drones to detect weapons or suspicious activities, thereby offering early warnings. Drones can be used for routine surveillance and gathering real-time data in public areas such as malls, stadiums and taxi ranks.

Furthermore, security personnel can receive real-time information from drones, allowing them to respond proactively to incidents. This includes identifying perpetrators, tracking vehicles and preparing for potential chases. Drones equipped with thermal imaging, zoom functions, AI and analytics can offer continuous surveillance and early warning systems. It is important to note, however, that only the Kenyan government is allowed to operate drones with military capabilities.

The use of drones is not limited to the security industry. The agricultural, healthcare and humanitarian relief sectors have experienced a boost in efficiency thanks to this new technology. The rising cost of agricultural inputs and the unpredictability caused by climate change on planting and harvesting times mean that farmers need to be more agile. Improving access to data and embracing automation in some areas can support their efforts to boost resilience. Drones can be used to fertilise crops, distribute pesticides and collect data from aerial footage that helps farmers to boost productivity and maximise returns.

The healthcare sector is also witnessing a transformation. Amref Health Africa and other organisations are embracing technology to deliver a truly patient-centric healthcare service. By partnering with country governments, these organisations are bypassing poor roads and using drones to deliver healthcare solutions more efficiently to remote and underserved communities.

As more Kenyan companies, organisations and humanitarian agencies seek to register their drone operations, local insurance providers need to step up and insure against associated risks. Liability insurance, such as the drone insurance provided by iTOO Insurance, covers expenses incurred from damages, protecting drone operators from personal financial responsibility. This protection is especially crucial for commercial/ business drone operators in the security sector, as they may encounter elevated risks due to the nature and frequency of their operations.

Liability insurance should also cover third-party liability, loss or damage to equipment and theft or flyaways, which are common in high-crime areas. Criminals might attempt to disable or shoot down the drone, but this would be covered by the insurance. Additionally, insurance covering defence costs against privacy violations and other safety concerns is essential.

As Kenya positions itself as a regional hub for drone innovation, the convergence of supportive regulation, technological advancement and diverse sector applications is creating unprecedented opportunities. For businesses, government agencies and humanitarian organisations alike, the question is no longer whether to adopt drone technology, but how quickly they can integrate it to remain competitive and effective in their respective fields.

The writer is the lead underwriter at iTOO Insurance, Aviation, Drones and Classic Cars