Here's the flipside of Mbarire and Wanga victories

Kasipul Constituency MP-elect Boyd Were addresses a presser after being declared the winner in the by elections. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

No one felt the weight of campaigning for Mbeere North UDA MP-elect Leo Muthende in Thursday’s by-election more than Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.

On November 15, she accused DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua of paying goons to cause mayhem. Desperately clutching at straws, the UDA chairperson admitted that the campaigns had robbed her of sleep.

Yet despite Ms Mbarire’s efforts and emotional input, Mr Methende edged out DCP’s Newton Karish with hardly 600 votes. In other words, voters didn’t follow her choice to the letter. Over to Kasipul, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga sweated her brows out to deliver the seat via Boyd Were.

Her deputy Oyugi Magwanga mocked her and backed independent candidate Phillip Aroko. The Homa Bay governor didn’t just face criticism but chaos, too. Let’s now ask: Are the struggles of Ms Mbarire and Ms Wanga isolated episodes or a peek into what awaits women leaders in 2027? Well, as leaders of top-cream parties, their ‘victory’ doesn’t redeem women’s leadership that long lost its spine.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris won’t defend her seat, and other capable ‘wamama’ are shaking in their boots. The irony is that globally, women are breaking ceilings while in Kenya, they’re barely holding the floor. In Japan for instance, Ms Sanae Takaishi’s rise to the premiership sparked optimism. The last time a woman led the Asian nation was in 1771.

The pot is now boiling up. When 90 per cent of Kenya’s female voters say women should have the same chance as men, it goes beyond entrenched perceptions. Today, I explore why women politicians, especially governors, have lost their spine and what they must do to remain relevant.

Let’s rewind a bit. In 2022, women governors launched a group called the G7. As the new ‘torchbearers’ of the womenfolk, their goal was to raise women’s profile in politics, mentor emerging ones and support more of their own into governor and deputy positions.

President William Ruto was himself excited about G7, and promised that UDA would pick a woman presidential running mate. But three years later, what happened? The impact of this caucus is barely felt.

The G7 of Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Kawira Mwangaza (impeached in Meru), Mbarire and Wanga has zero evidence of transformation in their counties compared to the male-led devolved units.

What have they achieved relative to their strategic plans? Have Ms Wanga and Ms Mbarire used their party portfolios to level the playing field for women or are they operating at the behest of powerful forces they can’t manage? Ms Waiguru, who chaired the Council of Governors, tried with the ‘Wezesha Kirinyaga’ initiative. But are the locals happy?

Generally, women politicians, not just the governors, are all doing badly in public perception, especially in managing corruption and inefficiency. By the way, perception bites harder than truth.

Some have retreated to empty ‘flower girl’ symbolism like naming streets after themselves, going for extended medical leave abroad, nepotism and masking insecurities with political arrogance.

Without unique achievements, how can more women step into higher offices like presidential running mates in 2027? As household names such as Charity Ngilu and Martha Karua near their exit, who’ll rise to the global standard of transformative leaders like Germany’s Angela Merkel or Venezuela’s Maria Machado?

History has lessons in how Indira Gandhi transformed India into a powerhouse. Similarly, Kenya’s women folk must rely not on favours, but measurable achievements. Like Phoebe Asiyo, Grace Ogot, Nyiva Mwendwa, Grace Onyango, Cheluget Mutai, Wangari Mathai, Jael Mbogo and other iron ladies proved their point, I challenge female incumbers to deliver something remarkable now or face political Siberia.

A rethink of our Constitution’s Article 81(b) isn’t far-fetched. Save for Women Rep slot, no one will win the other seats on account of gender alone. Thus, the by-election results should set the tempo and push women into action. Like MP Milly Odhiambo says, laid-back girls don’t get the ‘corner’ office.

-The writer is a communications practitioner.