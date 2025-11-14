Why we should now abolish boarding schools

Students are seen struggling for a matatu to board to travel back to School. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

A story was told in ancient Rome by a poet known as Phaedrus. It was about a wolf and a lamb drinking from the same stream. The wolf accused the lamb of making the water dirty although the lamb's words proved otherwise. The wolf did not listen to the lamb and kept coming up with new excuses until he finally attacked the lamb, not out of hunger but out of malice and cruelty.

This fable clearly reflects how bullying is deeply rooted in our society especially in learning institutions. The character of the wolf is revealed through its accusatory words which finally "justifies" the attack on the lamb.