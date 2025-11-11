How Raila strengthened relations between Kenya and India

Ken Gichinga Chief Economist Mentoria Economist. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

When Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to X to express condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, it was clear to all that he had lost a close friend. He wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years. He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief.”

As for many Kenyans, healing was at the heart of Raila’s relationship with India. His interest in Ayurveda - an ancient holistic medicine system that emphasises the connection between the mind and body - was well documented. Ayurveda is based on universal principles and aims to promote health through a unique understanding of each individual’s constitution, known as Prakiti.