Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution

Global Peace Kenya Country Director Daniel Juma Omondi (Collins Oduor, Standard)

The Global Peace Foundation extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones during the recent tumultuous period in Tanzania. The pain of such a loss is immeasurable, and our hearts are with you in your time of grief. We urge that these profound sacrifices not be in vain. They must serve as a solemn and enduring reminder of the critical need to protect human life and dignity above all else.

To the resilient people of Tanzania, we celebrate the restoration of your digital rights. Your steadfastness in the face of a prolonged communication blackout demonstrates a strength that inspires the entire continent. As you reconnect with the world, we encourage a unified path forward, built on the principles of peace and mutual respect.

In this spirit, we specifically call upon the vibrant youth of Tanzania, the future of the nation, to champion the powerful force of non-violent action. History has consistently shown that enduring change is built on the foundations of peaceful dialogue, strategic civil engagement, and unwavering moral courage. Violent protests have no place in a modern, civilised society and only lead to further suffering and division.

Equally, we urge the Tanzanian security agencies to exercise the highest degree of professionalism and restraint. The protection of citizens is their primary duty. We implore them to respect human life and desist from the use of deadly force in response to peaceful assemblies. Upholding law and order must go hand-in-hand with upholding the fundamental human rights of every Tanzanian.

As members of the East African Community family, we believe this moment calls for deep national reflection and healing. The recommendations we offer are presented in a spirit of fraternal solidarity and are in direct alignment with the Global Peace Foundation’s core objective of encouraging national transformation through dialogue, ethical governance, and the universal principles of human dignity.

We therefore encourage the people of Tanzania to champion a peaceful and inclusive process towards a new, people-centered constitution. This foundational document must be designed to prevent a recurrence of the past week by:

Providing clear judicial recourse: Establishing robust, independent mechanisms for the fair adjudication of electoral disputes. Safeguarding fundamental freedoms: Enshrining the freedoms of speech, association, and communication as inviolable rights that no single entity can arbitrarily revoke.

Furthermore, for genuine national reconciliation, we join the call for the release of all political prisoners and the implementation of comprehensive electoral reforms to level the playing field for all.

It is difficult to witness Tanzania's current challenges without recalling the legacy of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, a man who championed dialogue and the dignity of his people. He would be deeply saddened to see the nation he loved grappling with such issues. The pursuit of a just constitution and an open society is the true fulfillment of his vision.

We stand with you in solidarity and hope for a united and prosperous Tanzania.

Mr Omondi is Africa Regional Representative, the Global Peace Foundation