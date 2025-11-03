Beyond Arsenal: Raila's true sporting legacy

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

British journalist Simon Barnes once said that the true fascination of sport lies in its power to make the trivial seem momentous and the meaningless feel profound.

Equally, it is only in sport that you never quite know when the next surprise will emerge. Little wonder, then, that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is being praised more for having been an Arsenal fan than for his long service as Gor Mahia FC patron and his enthusiasm for local talent.

During Mr Odinga’s burial in Bondo on October 19, Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi claimed that the only time he ever differed with the ‘enigma’ was over football. “He supported Arsenal while I supported Manchester United,” he said to mourners thunderous response.

Then came a pithy note from AFTV, the popular Arsenal fan platform: “Rest in peace, Mr Odinga. Thank you for being an incredible part of the Arsenal family.” Days later, there was quite a spectacle when local Arsenal fans paid homage to a hero they proudly called their own.

Clad in Arsenal regalia, the group gathered around the grave in Kang’o ka Jaramogi, laid flowers, and chanted the club’s anthem. They presented a jersey emblazoned with the number ‘80’ (Baba’s age) to Mama Ida. They audaciously called themselves Arsenal Kenya.

It didn’t end there. On October 24, during the English Premier League (EPL) Trophy Tour at State House, Nairobi, Mr Odinga’s name featured prominently as a notable Arsenal enthusiast. What a Gunner the former Prime Minister, Agwambo Tinga, must have been!

These ‘Arsenalised’ tributes have eclipsed Mr Odinga’s ties with home-grown sport. Beyond social media chatter and a few statements from K’Ogalo fans and team officials, there was barely a ripple. Only last Sunday did we witness heartfelt tributes following Gor Mahia’s SportPesa League win against Posta Rangers.

Meanwhile, few have mentioned how Mr Odinga attended local matches or that Homa Bay Stadium bears his name. He was once a Luo Union FC and Bunge FC player, gave Sh500,000 to each Harambee Stars player after their CHAN qualifier win over Zambia, and offered Sh10 million to Gor Mahia! If he wasn’t patriotic, who is?

This selective memory speaks volumes about our collective ‘brainwashing’ and worship of foreign sport at the expense of local talent. It mirrors a colonial hangover, a crutch for fake sophistication, and an excuse for millions to waste away before screens. The craze is a dry udder – no milk.

Even if sport is a great unifier, European football must not make poor countries like ours lose focus and reason. Stories abound of fans taking their own lives or being killed over EPL results – yet like the monitor lizard, no one listens.

Some observers speak of ‘traitors’ to local talent. It isn’t entirely untrue. The ‘madness’ is reversing gains in the local arena. I have yet to see anyone appreciate Kenyan, Ugandan, and Tanzanian organisers who successfully delivered CHAN as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 Afcon.

My two cents: to honour Mr Odinga, let’s rethink our sporting priorities. The plan to establish 30 sports academies and build 22 new stadia is a good start. But can we marshal more resources for local sport? Can we channel the passion we reserve for foreign teams into uplifting local clubs and leagues?

We must shift from spectators to investors in sport. Africa has yet to fully harness this sector’s power as an economic driver. With vast land, a youthful population, and a growing economy, our region must claim its share of the global sports gravy train. Rwanda and South Africa are already on track.

Granted, the sports sector is a gateway to skills development and job creation. Globally, it is valued at over US$512 billion and projected to reach US$624 billion by 2027.

The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund has its work cut out. Mikel Arteta or Rúben Amorim won’t think for us. Let’s stop playing the chump.

The writer is a communications practitioner. X:@markoloo