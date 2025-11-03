Why Africa should be wary of private military contractors

Top Wagner commander reportedly with Sudanese soldiers in 2019. [BBC]

Across Africa, Private Military Contractors (PMCs) have become the new power brokers, selling security, buying influence, and quietly rewriting the rules of sovereignty. From the gold mines of Sudan to the oil fields of Libya, groups like Wagner, now rebranded as Africa Corp, have traded protection for profit, leaving instability and exploitation in their wake.

What began as a promise of safety has instead fueled violence, corruption, and foreign control. As violence surges and resources are stripped away, a clear choice emerges for some African nations: Continue down a path of increasing dependence on foreign mercenaries or reclaim control by enforcing accountability and protecting their people from exploitation disguised as security.

The presence of PMCs across Africa presents a clear threat to the sovereignty and security of African nations. According to reports by the BBC, Russia, through its various PMCs, such as Wagner/Africa Corps, has extracted over $2.5 billion (£2 billion) worth of gold from Africa in the past two years, which is likely to have helped fund its war in Ukraine. The simple question for governments and the people of Africa is whether the costs of PMCs outweigh the perceived benefits.

According to a recent report by the RAND, an international defence think tank, PMCs were active in 33 African countries between 2018 to 2021. Since then, they have consolidated and focused their role in the internal politics of many nations.

Often, these groups are welcomed as the providers or guarantors of security and stability. Their message to governments and people is often simple and transactional; they provide security in return for financial gain – either directly from government, or through access to valuable natural resources.

But the truth of this is far more complex and insidious. Wagner/Africa Corps has installed itself across the continent. In Libya — a priority country for Russia — the Africa Defence Forum reports additional personnel arriving over the last one year. These could be used to support Africa Corps’ operations in Libya and to use it as a staging ground to reinforce other military operations in West Africa.

The question is, what is the price of this supposed security to the governments and population? According to various reports, including from the British Parliament, RAND, and others, Wagner has extracted a heavy price for their involvement in African nations. In Sudan, they have sought access to and concessions over gold mines. In Libya, they have sought preferential access to oil. Across the Central African Republic, they have sought and received preferential access to natural resources in exchange for presidential protection.

The second question is, what benefits do ordinary people derive from PMCs?

On the face of it, these groups, particularly the Wagner group, present themselves as guarantors of security and stability. However, their effectiveness in delivering stability is questionable. Across the region, PMCs seem more likely to contribute to instability. Since Russian-led groups replaced the UN mission and domestic security forces across West Africa, attacks by terrorist groups have increased significantly, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data. In May 2025, attacks across the Sahel claimed the lives of nearly 1,000 people.

More importantly, the impact on ordinary Africans comes not just from terrorist groups but the PMCs themselves. Human rights abuses and civilian deaths have almost become part of the accepted norm when it comes to the activities of these groups. Widespread reports of Africans being called up for service in Russia’s war in Ukraine suggest that Russia is realigning its priorities and now using Africa as a source of troops. How can this be justified?

Moreover, even if we set aside the two points above, the very commitment of these groups to providing this security is questionable. In June, Wagner announced that it was withdrawing from Mali, having achieved its main objective. Only two months after arriving in Burkina Faso, a Russian PMC, the Bear Brigade, announced it was partially withdrawing to send troops to fight Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Colonel (Rtd) Shava served in the Kenya Airforce for 31 years, becoming a fighter pilot and fighter base commander