Jaramogi, like his son Raila, deserved a State funeral and recognition

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga funeral. [Photo/File]

I had an eerie feeling as the evening set in. Inexplicable fear gripped me making my stomach queasy. A cold chill surged through my body as I walked around the office checking on the doors and locks to ensure my colleagues had secured every station. I stood at the window overlooking the lake and watched the sun; in its golden majesty take its bow.

I had an uneasy feeling and my heart had been beating unusually fast. I couldn’t concentrate on the feature I was writing. Then, the phone on my desk startled me. It was so loud it tore through the silence that enveloped the entire office situated along Kisumu’s Oginga Odinga Street. I dashed towards it and with trembling hands picked it up.