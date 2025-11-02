×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Jaramogi, like his son Raila, deserved a State funeral and recognition

By Caleb Atemi | Nov. 2, 2025
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga funeral. [Photo/File]

I had an eerie feeling as the evening set in. Inexplicable fear gripped me making my stomach queasy. A cold chill surged through my body as I walked around the office checking on the doors and locks to ensure my colleagues had secured every station. I stood at the window overlooking the lake and watched the sun; in its golden majesty take its bow.

I had an uneasy feeling and my heart had been beating unusually fast. I couldn’t concentrate on the feature I was writing. Then, the phone on my desk startled me. It was so loud it tore through the silence that enveloped the entire office situated along Kisumu’s Oginga Odinga Street. I dashed towards it and with trembling hands picked it up.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Raila Odinga State Funeral Kenya History
.

Latest Stories

How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
6 mins ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Business
By Brian Ngugi
6 mins ago
Senators question KDF role in public projects
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
By Biketi Kikechi 6 mins ago
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Total ordered to pay businessman Sh138m over loss
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Total ordered to pay businessman Sh138m over loss
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
By Rodgers Otiso 1 hr ago
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved