Why surviving in Kenya takes the grit of the world's greatest

Heavy rainfall in Nairobi causing disruption and making it difficult for people and motorists. June 20, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The worst kind of loneliness might be the one that lingers even whilst surrounded by people. Once again, I was translating myself even to my own kinsmen. Living abroad had challenged the very fibre of my being, and the result was severe independence of thought, action and beliefs.

Australia was a great teacher: some lessons were very difficult, others were enlightening, others unexpected. Having to chart my own path as an adult resulted in me facing various versions of myself and questioning the origins of my way of thinking.